PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: DB ) to determine whether Deutsche Bank may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.



Deutsche Bank investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between November 7, 2017 and July 6, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses greater than $500,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com , to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Deutsche Bank and certain company officers seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' alleged violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants, allegedly, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business. Defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls, procedures, and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations’ troubled condition; (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank failed to properly monitor customers that Deutsche Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, both of which were the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on Deutsche Bank’s financial results and reputation; and (iv) as a result, Deutsche Bank’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.