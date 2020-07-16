MONDOVI, Wis., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 19.4% improvement in net income to $18.1 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $15.2 million, or 28 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020, net income improved 10.8% to $31.9 million, or 58 cents per diluted share, from $28.7 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, for the first six months of 2019.

Marten Transport also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a three-for-two stock split of the company’s common stock and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock. The stock split, while maintaining the current quarterly cash dividend amount per share, effectively increases the cash payout to stockholders by 50%.

Operating Results Comparison Percentage Percentage Increase Increase Three Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Operating revenue 0.1 % 4.8 % Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 4.7 % 7.4 % Operating income 26.6

% 14.9

% Net income 19.4 % 10.8

%

Operating revenue improved to $212.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $212.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, and improved 4.8% to $431.0 million for the first six months of 2020 from $411.1 million for the first six months of 2019. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 4.7% to $194.0 million for the 2020 quarter from $185.4 million for the 2019 quarter, and improved 7.4% to $387.4 million for the first six months of 2020 from $360.8 million for the first six months of 2019. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $18.3 million for the 2020 quarter from $26.7 million for the 2019 quarter and decreased to $43.6 million for the first six months of 2020 from $50.3 million for the first six months of 2019 due to significantly lower fuel prices.

Operating income improved 26.6% to a record $25.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 from $19.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. This quarter’s operating income was the highest for any quarter in Marten’s history, and was also a record excluding a $3.0 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, benefit from reduced net fuel expense as a percentage of revenue from the second quarter of 2019 to 2020. Operating income improved 14.9% to $43.3 million for the first six months of 2020 from $37.7 million for the first six months of 2019.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.1% for the second quarter of 2020 from 90.6% for the second quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 87.0% from 89.2%.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 90.0% for the first six months of 2020 from 90.8% for the first six months of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 88.8% from 89.6%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Randolph L. Marten said, “To each of our over 4,100 talented, hard-working drivers, maintenance personnel and employees across all functions and regions, you should be extremely proud of the strong results that you consistently drive, and of the record operating income in the second quarter that you earned. I sure am. Within an environment of significantly fluctuating customer freight volumes, we improved our Truckload miles per tractor by 4.8% over the second quarter of 2019 through our adaptive, continual redeployment of our drivers to match the changing freight demand by lane while minimizing empty miles. We plan on pursuing profitable growth opportunities in the second half of this year. We embrace our responsibility to keep our valued employees safe and healthy as they each contribute to our transporting and distributing the food, beverages and other consumer goods essential to millions of people in North America.”

“I am also pleased to announce this stock split which reflects our continued strong financial condition. The increased number of outstanding shares should increase trading activity, or float, in our common stock while our stockholders benefit from the 50% increase in our quarterly dividend cash payout.”

The three-for-two stock split of the company’s common stock will be effected in the form of a stock dividend payable on August 13, 2020 to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2020. Holders of the company’s common stock will receive an additional one-half share for each outstanding share of common stock held as of the record date. The stock split will increase the number of outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 55.1 million to approximately 82.7 million shares.

The regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock will be payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2020. This is Marten’s 41st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $93.6 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $52.1 million in 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in 2010.

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of the Company’s prospects for future growth and current expectations concerning future payment of dividends. These statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Tim Kohl, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.





MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,323 $ 31,461 Receivables: Trade, net 83,854 90,712 Other 12,639 11,055 Prepaid expenses and other 22,906 20,938 Total current assets 194,722 154,166 Property and equipment: Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other 920,608 904,237 Accumulated depreciation (276,412 ) (263,843 ) Net property and equipment 644,196 640,394 Other noncurrent assets 1,916 2,026 Total assets $ 840,834 $ 796,586 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,176 $ 22,917 Insurance and claims accruals 35,834 31,729 Accrued and other current liabilities 25,569

21,680 Total current liabilities 87,579

76,326 Deferred income taxes 123,285 122,022 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 572 649 Total liabilities 211,436

198,997 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 55,107,805 shares at June 30, 2020, and 54,703,466 shares at December 31, 2019, issued and outstanding 551 547 Additional paid-in capital 83,816 79,465 Retained earnings 545,031 517,577 Total stockholders’ equity 629,398 597,589 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 840,834 $ 796,586

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share information) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenue $ 212,384 $ 212,090 $ 431,030 $ 411,113 Operating expenses (income): Salaries, wages and benefits 73,476 68,613 146,237 132,137 Purchased transportation 36,165 38,668 76,610 76,917 Fuel and fuel taxes 20,868 30,952 49,165 58,629 Supplies and maintenance 11,833 11,502 24,061 22,623 Depreciation 25,972 23,462 51,399 46,005 Operating taxes and licenses 2,615 2,438 5,254 4,771 Insurance and claims 11,633 9,862 23,917 19,737 Communications and utilities 1,977 1,950 3,962 3,900 Gain on disposition of revenue equipment (2,216 ) (1,230 ) (3,771 ) (2,778 ) Other 4,805 5,929 10,908 11,495 Total operating expenses 187,128 192,146 387,742

373,436 Operating income 25,256

19,944 43,288

37,677 Other (13 ) (395 ) (110 ) (673 ) Income before income taxes 25,269

20,339 43,398

38,350 Income taxes expense 7,135

5,149 11,546

9,614 Net income $ 18,134 $ 15,190 $ 31,852

$ 28,736 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.58

$ 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.58

$ 0.52 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.06

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 85,966 $ 83,215 $ 2,751 3.3 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 8,234 12,807 (4,573 ) (35.7 ) Total Truckload revenue 94,200 96,022 (1,822 ) (1.9 ) Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 67,076 56,160 10,916 19.4 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 8,351 10,850 (2,499 ) (23.0 ) Total Dedicated revenue 75,427 67,010 8,417 12.6 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 18,542 17,527 1,015 5.8 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 1,759 3,076 (1,317 ) (42.8 ) Total Intermodal revenue 20,301 20,603 (302 ) (1.5 ) Brokerage revenue 22,456 28,455 (5,999 ) (21.1 ) Total operating revenue $ 212,384 $ 212,090 $ 294 0.1 % Operating income: Truckload $ 11,036

$ 8,045 $ 2,991

37.2 % Dedicated 11,452

7,700 3,752

48.7

Intermodal 954 1,536 (582 ) (37.9 ) Brokerage 1,814 2,663 (849 ) (31.9 ) Total operating income $ 25,256

$ 19,944 $ 5,312

26.6

% Operating ratio: Truckload 88.3 % 91.6 % Dedicated 84.8 88.5 Intermodal 95.3 92.5 Brokerage 91.9 90.6 Consolidated operating ratio 88.1 % 90.6 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Dollar Percentage Change Change Six Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 vs. 2019 2020 vs. 2019 Operating revenue: Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 169,823 $ 163,382 $ 6,441 3.9 % Truckload fuel surcharge revenue 19,509 24,362 (4,853 ) (19.9 ) Total Truckload revenue 189,332 187,744 1,588 0.8 Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 131,235 105,084 26,151 24.9 Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue 19,229 19,651 (422 ) (2.1 ) Total Dedicated revenue 150,464 124,735 25,729 20.6 Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue 39,136 37,282 1,854 5.0 Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue 4,845 6,292 (1,447 ) (23.0 ) Total Intermodal revenue 43,981 43,574 407 0.9 Brokerage revenue 47,253 55,060 (7,807 ) (14.2 ) Total operating revenue $ 431,030 $ 411,113 $ 19,917 4.8 % Operating income: Truckload $ 17,821 $ 15,600 $ 2,221

14.2

% Dedicated 19,985 13,215 6,770

51.2

Intermodal 2,260 3,930 (1,670 ) (42.5 ) Brokerage 3,222 4,932 (1,710 ) (34.7 ) Total operating income $ 43,288

$ 37,677 $ 5,611 14.9

% Operating ratio: Truckload 90.6 % 91.7 % Dedicated 86.7 89.4 Intermodal 94.9 91.0 Brokerage 93.2 91.0 Consolidated operating ratio 90.0 % 90.8 %

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Truckload Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 94,200 $ 96,022 $ 189,332 $ 187,744 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,829 $ 3,876 $ 3,821 $ 3,867 Average tractors(1) 1,727 1,652 1,710 1,634 Average miles per trip 557 532 558 546 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 10.9 % 11.1 % 11.0 % 11.2 % Total miles (in thousands) 42,833 39,077 83,872 76,313 Dedicated Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 75,427 $ 67,010 $ 150,464 $ 124,735 Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 3,314 $ 3,460 $ 3,309 $ 3,424 Average tractors(1) 1,557 1,248 1,525 1,187 Average miles per trip 307 314 306 318 Non-revenue miles percentage(2) 0.8 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Total miles (in thousands) 33,174 27,198 64,710 50,841 Intermodal Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 20,301 $ 20,603 $ 43,981 $ 43,574 Loads 8,693 8,430 18,430 17,681 Average tractors 98 81 99 84 Brokerage Segment: Revenue (in thousands) $ 22,456 $ 28,455 $ 47,253 $ 55,060 Loads 15,280 16,185 31,388 31,451 At June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019: Total tractors(1) 3,313 3,047 Average age of company tractors (in years) 1.8 1.9 Total trailers 5,364 5,437 Average age of company trailers (in years) 2.7 2.6 Ratio of trailers to tractors(1) 1.6 1.8

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 60,587 $ 37,473 $ 104,067 $ 75,101 Net cash (used for) investing activities (22,558 ) (39,034 ) (59,190 ) (45,770 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities 1,158 (1,173 ) (1,015 ) (3,302 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 55,018 54,616 54,914 54,585 Diluted 55,422 55,081 55,345 55,055