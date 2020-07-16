BEDFORD, Mass., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation, restoration and regenerative solutions company with products across the orthopedic early intervention continuum of care, today announced that the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, July 30, 2020 and hold its investor conference call on the same day, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (toll-free domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and providing the conference ID number 10010333. A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Anika's website, www.anikatherapeutics.com . An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika Therapeutics website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

