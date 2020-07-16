ATLANTA, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2020 second-quarter results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live webcast.

To listen to the live webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on “ Webcast ”. The webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

