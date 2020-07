TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that BRP Medicare Insurance III, LLC, a subsidiary of BRP Group operating as Guided Medicare Solutions (“Guided”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets of Fletcher Financial Group, Inc. (“Fletcher Financial”), a Spokane, Washington-based independent Field Marketing Organization that provides expertise, information and access to senior health products for individual and group clients. The Partnership is expected to close August 1, 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.



Fletcher Financial works closely with AgencyRM, a BRP Group Partnership, and generated annual revenues of approximately $2.3 million. Following this Partnership, Fletcher Financial will be rebranded under the Company’s Guided banner over a transition period.

“Bringing Fletcher Financial into the BRP family was a natural fit given its strong relationship with our AgencyRM team,” said John Valentine, Chief Partnership Officer of BRP Group. “We welcome the Fletcher Financial team to BRP Group, which will further expand our Medicare footprint and allow us to generate additional opportunities for Medicare growth.”

“We are excited to join with Guided, which will provide us with significantly enhanced services and opportunities for our clients,” said Dennis Fletcher, President of Fletcher Financial. “We are also pleased to be further bolstering our great relationship with our friends at AgencyRM, and joining with BRP Group will enable us to become more efficient for our clients and further grow our business by utilizing the wealth of resources newly available to us.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 500,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com . Learn more about Guided at www.guided solutions.com.

ABOUT FLETCHER FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Fletcher Financial Group, Inc. is committed to providing quality insurance services to clients looking for insurance in the Spokane Valley, Pierce County and South King County regions of Washington. Fletcher Financial specializes in several types of health insurance, including Medicare, individual and family plans, plans for small business and life insurance. Learn more at www.ffg4insurance.com .

