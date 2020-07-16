New York, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932560/?utm_source=GNW





The global automatic paper towel dispenser market size to reach approx. 31 million units by 2025. Automatic or touchless dispensers have witnessed a significant rise in demand. This can majorly be contributed to the growing trend of smart restroom technology. Most households in developed economies are likely to adopt and opt for increasingly advanced hygienic services due to high disposable incomes. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users’ segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies. These products play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene of highly touched surfaces. The market has undergone several changes in terms of quality standards and other crucial innovative advancements. Increasing innovations in the touchless industry, coupled with the growing demand from end-users, are expected to propel the demand. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Professional has also introduced an electronic touchless towel system that improves upon other existing Kimberly-Clark towel dispensing systems by offering the hygienic benefits of hands-free dispensing.



The eruption of COVID-19 is expected to increase the sale during the forecast period. The healthcare and commercial end-users will undoubtedly invest more in automatic paper towel dispensers to attract customers in a post-COVID world. Although the demand for touchless sanitization products was somewhat latent early, the spread of the virus is increasing the demand for hand hygiene products among the health-conscious population worldwide.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the automatic paper towel dispenser market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Automation Levels with New Technology

• Integrating Multiple Technology with Gesture Controls

• Rising Application of Sensing Technology

• Increasing Awareness of Hygiene



The study considers the present scenario of the automatic paper towel dispenser market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market Segmentation

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by mount, end-user, sensor, and geography. The Wall mounted paper towel dispensers are significantly being used as one of the essential amenities in modern-day washrooms. The usage of these products is deemed to be economical for resorts and hotels, thereby witnessing high adoption. The introduction of motion sensors, which is a special feature available on certain dispenser models, is also increasing traction among consumers.



Growing hygiene concerns have propelled the usage of the automatic paper dispenser in the residential sector. Private homes, residential societies, villas, apartments, individual uses, are the major end-users. The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased hygiene among homes and residential places. People are becoming more aware of maintaining personal health to fight against the continuous spread of contagious diseases. Therefore, paper towels are more hygienic than cloth towels.



The trend of smart bathrooms at public places to maintain hygiene is gaining significant traction. The growing adoption of sensor-activated products such as automatic faucets, automatic paper towel dispensers, and automatic paper towel dispensers is profoundly used in public places such as shopping malls, high-end office buildings, and multiplexes.



The growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the increasing consumer preference toward better energy management are expected to boost the demand for smart home automation technology, including infrared sensors. The growing number of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the infrared sensor market. With advances in technology, infrared sensors are becoming affordable and light. Besides, the power consumption in such sensors is remarkably low. These sensors are increasingly being used in automotive, commercial applications, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.



Segmentation by Mount

• Surface Mounted

• Countertop

Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Corporate Spaces

• Education

• Government & Defense

• Industrial

• Others

Segmentation by Sensors

• Infrared Sensor

• LIDAR Sensor



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached North America in January 2020. The disease has spread in the US rapidly. Such outbreaks have increased awareness of hygiene consciousness among people. Therefore, touch-free paper towel dispensers are appropriate appliances as they help to enhance hygiene and counter the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19. North America is a mature market for tissue and hygiene products. In North America, the demand for paper towel dispensers, towels, tissue dispenser, soaps, napkins, and wipers has increased with commercial usage in settings such as buildings, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities after the onset of a pandemic.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Nordic

o Spain

o Others

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market share is highly concentrated, with many local and international players in the market. The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological scenario can adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the domain. With increasing innovations among players, the competition is likely to increase in various product segments.



Prominent Vendors

• American Specialties

• Bobrick Washroom Equipment

• Dolphy

• Euronics

• Essity Hygiene and Health

• Kimberly-Clark

• OPHARDT Hygiene



Other Prominent Vendors

• Ableman International

• Bradley Australia

• Brightwell Dispensers

• Bright Pancar SDN. BHD

• Cintas Corporation

• Dolphin Solution

• Ecolab

• Franke Group

• Jaquar Group

• JVD Group

• Kohler

• Lovair

• Marc Systems

• Palmer Fixture

• PHS Group

• Toshi Automatic Systems (TASPL)

• Toto

• Saraya

• Secura

• Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

• Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology

• Sloan Valve Company

• Terramica Ceramics & Automation

• Zaf Enterprises



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size and CAGR of the automatic paper towel dispenser market?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the residential paper towel dispenser market?

3. What is LIDAR technology? What are the increasing benefits of the technology to the automatic paper towel dispenser market?

4. Who are the leading vendors, and how are the rapidly changing technological factors influencing the vendor’s market shares?

5. How is the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic impacting the demand for tissue and paper towels in the North America region?

