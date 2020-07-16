TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claren Energy Corp. (“Claren” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CEN) announces that it has entered into an Share Purchase Agreement (“Agreement”) with Lalea Energy B.V. (“Lalea”) to acquire its 100% participating interest in the Bobocu Production License, (“Bobocu”), onshore Romania



Under the terms of the Agreement, Lalea will assume the remaining contractual obligations with the Romanian government through the acquisition of 100% of Claren Operations Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Claren. In consideration of which, Lalea will grant Claren an Overriding Royalty of 5% on produced gas during the economic field life of Bobocu. Lalea is committed to producing first gas within two years after the signing of the Agreement.

“We are pleased with Lalea’s commitment to develop the Bobocu gas field,” stated Henry Aldorf, Claren’s Chairman and CEO. “Claren and its shareholders will be able to participate in the upside of any gas production via our overriding royalty.”

Closing of the Transaction is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Claren Energy Corp. is an oil and gas company that has a (100%) participating interest in the Bobocu Production License, onshore Romania. Its common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CEN".

