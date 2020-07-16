TORONTO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) announces the release of an Amazon webinar on Dealnet’s use of Amazon AI Services. Dealnet is leveraging Amazon’s suite of AI tools to reduce the time spent validating customer documents and processing their credit applications.



The entire webinar can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNUp1SO_0YU&feature=youtu.be or relevant excerpts can be viewed on Dealnet’s website at https://www.dealnetcapital.com/2020-aws/

“Amazon’s AI tools have allowed us to fundamentally change our back office,” said Brent Houlden, Dealnet's Chief Executive Officer. “These automated processes assist in the scaling of our business margins by eliminating errors, ensuring policy compliance, and reducing costs.”

About Dealnet Capital Corp.

Dealnet is the parent company of subsidiaries operating in two market segments, consumer finance and call centre. The Company operates in the consumer finance segment in Canada through EcoHome Financial Inc. (“EcoHome”) and its call centre segment under the One Contact banner (“One Contact”).

EcoHome is a specialty finance company serving the $20 billion Canadian home improvement finance market. EcoHome develops and supports consumer sales financing programs for approved dealers and distributors under agreements with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that supply a wide range of home improvement products to the retail market. Through a dealer network, EcoHome underwrites, originates, funds and services the prime quality loans and leases that homeowners need to finance the acquisition and installation of capital assets that improve the quality, comfort and safety of their homes.

One Contact offers customer support services to third-party institutions across Canada and the U.S. and to EcoHome.

