Skin diseases are becoming increasingly prevalent across the globe.Also, the geriatric population worldwide is registering an increasing growth rate.



The developing countries are facing the brunt of rising skin diseases, which also impacts the quality of life and productivity.The diseases further result in discrimination due to disfigurement.



There is also a growing awareness of disease progression and etiology.The awareness was limited in the past, but at present, many initiatives have been introduced at international and national levels.



This is to train the health workers for enhancing treatment, diagnosis, and raise awareness about dermatological conditions. There have also been efforts toward curbing the socio-economic burden of skin diseases. One of the most common dermal disorders is psoriasis, which is a non-communicable autoimmune skin disease.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global dermatological therapeutics market is geographically categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, for growth evaluation.The region of North America contributed majorly to the global market in terms of revenue share in 2019.



The growing rate of pores and skin diseases and the rising concentration of dermatology cases in the region, makes North America a primary market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competition between established players is based on product innovation so as to make the most of the untapped market. Some of the eminent layers with their presence established in the market are Amgen Inc, Allergan Inc, Almiral, Bausch Health Companies Inc, AbbVie Inc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ABBVIE INC

2. ALLERGAN INC

3. ALMIRAL

4. AMGEN INC

5. BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC

6. GALDERMA

7. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

8. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

9. NOVARTIS AG

10. PFIZER INC

11. AGI DERMATICS

12. LEO PHARMA A/S

13. MERCK KGAA

