Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

This litigation is focused on whether Bayer misled investors about its due diligence performed when the company completed its acquisition of Roundup manufacturer Monsanto for approximately $63 billion in June 2018.

According to the complaint, Bayer repeatedly touted the acquisition as “a compelling growth transaction for shareholders” that would create “significant value” by generating “stronger growth, better profitability, and a more resilient business profile.”

Moreover, according to the complaint, in the face of the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s and the California EPA’s findings that glyphosate (a Roundup ingredient) was probably carcinogenic to humans, defendants downplayed those Roundup carcinogenic liability risks and supported the Monsanto acquisition based on Bayer’s “thorough analysis” during the due diligence process and because it “undertook appropriate due diligence of litigation and regulatory issues throughout the process.”

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint on August 10, 2018, when a California jury unanimously found that Roundup was a “substantial factor” in causing the plaintiff to develop non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that Monsanto knew or should have known about this severe health hazard. Subsequently, the court denied Monsanto’s motion for a new trial finding no legal basis to disturb the jury’s determination.

Then, on March 19, 2019, a federal jury found “exposure to Roundup was a substantial factor in causing [plaintiff’s] non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

In response to these revelations, the price of Bayer ADRs traded sharply lower.

Documents revealed in trial show that if Bayer had indeed performed due diligence, it would have known of the great risk acquiring Monsanto truly threatened. “We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Bayer knowingly misled investors about its knowledge or Roundup risks or claimed due diligence,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.



