MARKET INSIGHTS

Lubricants are water-based, or petroleum-based substances introduced between relatively moving parts to reduce friction and wear rate.They are essential for the efficient functioning of machinery, as they decrease the abrasion among components that shift and turn.



Moreover, lubricants also minimize the intermission and downtime of operations, while enhancing the machine’s overall productivity.In addition to reducing friction, lubricants serve several other functions such as cooling, corrosion protection, cleaning, and sealing.



The adoption rate of lubricants in the market is high, as they assist in lowering industrial costs of replacement and maintenance.

The growing rate of industrialization in developing nations is a crucial factor, promoting market growth, and entails the transformation of the economy from agricultural to manufacturing of goods.Global industrialization is emerging as a formidable force in terms of economic competition and ideology, irrespective of the preparedness of developing countries.



Hence, the market is witnessing substantial growth as lubricants are widely used across manufacturing businesses like metal forming, mining, foundry, energy, machining, and plastics, among numerous others.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global lubricants market growth is geographically analyzed across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to project the highest CAGR of 1.68% and harbor the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. The factors stimulating market growth in the Asia Pacific include, rapid industrialization, high growth in the base oil market, expanding population and urbanization, and an upsurge in primary end-use industries like chemicals, food processing, textiles, and metalworking.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The level of competition in the industry is high, as existing players continue to propagate their market share through capacity expansions and calculated mergers. The distinguished companies in the market include Shell Corporation, Exxon Mobil, FUCHS, HPCL, Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd, etc.



