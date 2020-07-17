CALGARY, Alberta, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG" or the “Company”) announces that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated May 27, 2020 were elected as directors of CMG. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Judith J. Athaide 62,270,314 99.15 535,815 0.85 Kenneth M. Dedeluk 58,300,493 92.83 4,505,636 7.17 Christopher L. Fong 62,054,365 98.80 751,764 1.20 Patrick R. Jamieson 55,708,714 88.70 7,097,415 11.30 Peter H. Kinash 58,063,371 92.45 4,742,758 7.55 Mark R. Miller 62,707,992 99.84 98,137 0.16 Ryan N. Schneider 62,771,266 99.94 34,863 0.06 John B. Zaozirny 58,314,888 92.85 4,491,241 7.15

Additionally, all other resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed at the meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other resolutions, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “CMG.”

For further information, please contact:

Ryan N. Schneider

President & CEO

(403) 531-1300

ryan.schneider@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 531-1300

sandra.balic@cmgl.ca