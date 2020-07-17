New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plywood Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092568/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.Hardwood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$58.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Softwood segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Plywood market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Plywood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 339-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Plywood: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth
Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers
China: The Most Important Market
Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects
Competitive Scenario
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint
Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plywood Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Boise Cascade Company (USA)
Century Plyboard (India) Ltd. (India)
Eksons Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)
Georgia-Pacific, LLC (USA)
Greenply Industries Limited (India)
Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
Linyi Junli Wood Products Co., Ltd. (China)
Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co., Ltd. (China)
Roseburg Forest Products Co. (USA)
Sarda Plywood Industries Limited (India)
SDS Lumber Company (USA)
Seihoku Corporation (Japan)
Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
SVEZA (Russia)
Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
Tianjin Plywood Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Uniply Industries Ltd. (India)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland)
West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada)
Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)
WTK Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
Xuzhou Zhongyuan Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Global Construction Industry to Fuel Market Expansion
Growing Importance in Flooring Applications Bodes Well
Plywood Gains Prominence as Green Alternative for Flooring
Hardwood Plywood Dominates the Scenario
Innovations Enhance Appeal & Image of Plywood
Noteworthy Plywood Innovations in Recent Years
UPM Grada Plywood
KoskiPly Economy Birch Plywood Product
Q-Ply SimPly Maple Plywood
Advanced Adhesives Formulations
New Extrusion Coating Mechanisms
Socio-Demographic Trends Favor Market Growth
Rising Global Population & the Resulting Need for Housing Units
and Infrastructure
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Standards of Living
Issues & Challenges
Alternatives Emerge as Major Concern
Low-Quality Film Faced Plywood Influences Sales of Branded
Products
Key Industry Statistics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plywood Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Plywood Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Plywood Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardwood (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardwood (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardwood (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Softwood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Softwood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Softwood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Construction (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Furniture (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Furniture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Furniture (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Package (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Package (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Package (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Transport (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Transport (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Transport (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plywood Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Plywood Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Plywood Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Plywood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Plywood Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Plywood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Plywood Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Plywood Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Plywood Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plywood Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Plywood Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Plywood Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Plywood Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Plywood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Plywood Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Plywood Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Plywood Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Plywood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Plywood Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Plywood Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Plywood: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Plywood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Plywood Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Plywood Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Plywood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Plywood Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Plywood Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Plywood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Plywood Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Plywood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Plywood Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plywood: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Plywood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Plywood Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Plywood Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Plywood Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Plywood Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Plywood Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Plywood Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Plywood Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Plywood Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Plywood Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Plywood Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Plywood Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Plywood Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Plywood Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plywood Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Plywood Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Plywood Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Plywood Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Plywood Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Plywood Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Plywood Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Plywood Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Plywood Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Plywood Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Plywood Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Plywood Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Plywood Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 99
