5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the period 2020-2027.Hardwood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.2% CAGR to reach US$58.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Softwood segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Plywood market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Plywood market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 339-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Boise Cascade Company

Century Plyboard (India) Ltd.

Eksons Corporation Bhd

Georgia-Pacific, LLC

Greenply Industries Limited

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad

Linyi Junli Wood Products Co. Ltd.

Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co. Ltd.

Sarda Plywood Industries Limited

SDS Lumber Company

Seihoku Corporation

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad

SVEZA

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad

Tianjin Plywood Industry Co. Ltd.

Uniply Industries Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

West Fraser Timber Co, Ltd.

Weyerhaeuser Company

WTK Holdings Berhad







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plywood: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Strong Micro & Macro Environmental Factors Support Future Growth

Uptrend in Engineered Wood Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

Developing Countries Remain Major Consumers

China: The Most Important Market

Stable Economic Scenario Enhances Market Prospects

Competitive Scenario

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Asian Enterprises Seek to Widen Market Footprint

Chinese Players Aim to Expand Operations Beyond Domestic Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plywood Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Boise Cascade Company (USA)

Century Plyboard (India) Ltd. (India)

Eksons Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Georgia-Pacific, LLC (USA)

Greenply Industries Limited (India)

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Linyi Junli Wood Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Linyi Sanfortune Wood Co., Ltd. (China)

Roseburg Forest Products Co. (USA)

Sarda Plywood Industries Limited (India)

SDS Lumber Company (USA)

Seihoku Corporation (Japan)

Subur Tiasa Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

SVEZA (Russia)

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Tianjin Plywood Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Uniply Industries Ltd. (India)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation (Finland)

West Fraser Timber Co., Ltd. (Canada)

Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)

WTK Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Xuzhou Zhongyuan Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Global Construction Industry to Fuel Market Expansion

Growing Importance in Flooring Applications Bodes Well

Plywood Gains Prominence as Green Alternative for Flooring

Hardwood Plywood Dominates the Scenario

Innovations Enhance Appeal & Image of Plywood

Noteworthy Plywood Innovations in Recent Years

UPM Grada Plywood

KoskiPly Economy Birch Plywood Product

Q-Ply SimPly Maple Plywood

Advanced Adhesives Formulations

New Extrusion Coating Mechanisms

Socio-Demographic Trends Favor Market Growth

Rising Global Population & the Resulting Need for Housing Units

and Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Standards of Living

Issues & Challenges

Alternatives Emerge as Major Concern

Low-Quality Film Faced Plywood Influences Sales of Branded

Products

Key Industry Statistics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plywood Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Plywood Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Plywood Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardwood (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardwood (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardwood (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Softwood (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Softwood (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Softwood (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Construction (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Furniture (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Furniture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Furniture (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Package (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Package (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Package (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Transport (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Transport (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Transport (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plywood Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Plywood Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Plywood Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Plywood Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Plywood Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Plywood Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Plywood Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Plywood Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Plywood Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plywood Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Plywood Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Plywood Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Plywood Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Plywood Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Plywood Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Plywood Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Plywood Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Plywood Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Plywood Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Plywood Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Plywood: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Plywood Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Plywood Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Plywood Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Plywood Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Plywood Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Plywood Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Plywood Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Plywood Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plywood Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Plywood Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Plywood Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Plywood Historic Market Review by Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Plywood Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Plywood Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Plywood Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Plywood Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Plywood Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plywood: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Plywood Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plywood in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plywood Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Plywood Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Plywood Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Plywood Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Plywood Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Plywood Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Plywood Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Plywood Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Plywood Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Plywood Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Plywood Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Plywood Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Plywood Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Plywood Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Plywood Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Plywood Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Plywood Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Plywood Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Plywood Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Plywood Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plywood Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Plywood Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Plywood Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Plywood Historic Market by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Plywood Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Plywood Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Plywood: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Plywood Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Plywood Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plywood

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Plywood Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Plywood Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Plywood Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Plywood Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Plywood Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Plywood Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Plywood Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Plywood Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plywood in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Plywood Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plywood Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Plywood Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plywood Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Plywood Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Plywood Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Plywood Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plywood Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Plywood Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Plywood Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Plywood Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Plywood Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Plywood Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Plywood Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Plywood Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 99

