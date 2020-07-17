New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438197/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 59.2 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 9.7 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 13.2 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 13.2 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in the United States: A Historic Review in
Thousand Units for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Review in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand
Units for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in
Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in France: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Funds Transfer
Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in Thousand Units for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Review in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand Units
for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 28: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Units:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in
Thousand Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Review in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Funds
Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 39: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Trends by Region/Country in
Thousand Units: 2020-2027
Table 41: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Latin America in Thousand Units by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units: 2020-2027
Table 44: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Argentina in Thousand Units: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Units:
2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Electronic Funds Transfer Point
of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in
Thousand Units for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Thousand Units: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of
Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand
Units for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand
Units: 2020-2027
Table 57: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Israel in Thousand Units: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand
Units: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period
2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Electronic Funds Transfer Point
of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Units: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Electronic Funds Transfer Point
of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Historic Market Analysis in Thousand
Units: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale
(EFTPOS) Terminals Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS)
Terminals Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand Units
for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 81
