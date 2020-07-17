New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9% share of the global Writing and Marking Instruments market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Mechanical Pens Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020
In the global Mechanical Pens segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2018 Global Economic Outlook
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Writing and Marking Instruments Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)
A. T. Cross Company (USA)
Crayola LLC (USA)
Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)
Faber-Castell (Germany)
Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)
Newell Brands (USA)
Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Pilot Corporation (Japan)
Pilot Corporation of America (USA)
Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Societe BIC (France)
STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)
Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth
Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for
Writing & Marking Instruments
Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth
in Writing & Marking Instruments
Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market
Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers
’Back-to-School’ - A Busy Period for Suppliers
New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth
for Office Supplies
The Home Office - An Emerging Market
Pens Are Here to Stay!
Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend
Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek
Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts
Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle
Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry
Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters
Pencils Market Continues to Battle On
Mechanical Pencils Enhance User’s Writing Experience
Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World
Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant
Exposure to Technology
Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a
Highly Competitive Marketplace
Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments
Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!
Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash
Registers Ringing
Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point
Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart
Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today’s Evolving Needs
Age of Digital Pens
Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations
Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer?s Cramp
Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations
Adaptive Writing Aids
Analysis of Distribution Channels
Global Trade Scenario
Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts
Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments
Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs
Select Collection of Finest Pens
Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018
Best Refillable Pens
Select Everyday Use Pens
Popular Gel Pens
Popular Fountain Pens
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Writing and Marking Instruments Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Writing and Marking Instruments Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Markers (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Markers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Markers (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Art Goods (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Art Goods (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Art Goods (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Offline (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Offline (Distribution Channel) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Online (Distribution Channel) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Online (Distribution Channel) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United
States by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Writing and Marking Instruments:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Writing and Marking Instruments:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 62: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020-2027
Table 65: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in France by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 72: French Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 78: German Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 82: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market by
Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Writing and Marking
Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Writing and Marking
Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Russia by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 104: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020-2027
Table 107: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 110: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in
Asia-Pacific by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 125: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 132: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 133: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2012-2019
Table 135: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Writing and Marking
Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Writing and Marking
Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments
Marketby Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 152: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2020-2027
Table 155: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Brazil by
Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Market
Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:
2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking
Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking
Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking
Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of
Latin America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking
Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution
Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments
Historic Marketby Distribution Channel in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 183: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle
