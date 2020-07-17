New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Writing and Marking Instruments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ballpoint & Gel Pens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller Pens segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9% share of the global Writing and Marking Instruments market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Writing and Marking Instruments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Mechanical Pens Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020

In the global Mechanical Pens segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A. T. Cross Company

Add Pens Private Ltd.

Crayola LLC

Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Faber-Castell

Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd.

Montblanc International GmbH

Newell Brands

Pentel Co., Ltd.

Pilot Corporation

Pilot Corporation of America

Sailor Pen Co., Ltd.

Societe BIC

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG

Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd.

Zebra Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Writing & Marking Instruments - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Writing and Marking Instruments Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Add Pens Private Ltd. (India)

A. T. Cross Company (USA)

Crayola LLC (USA)

Dollar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Pakistan)

Faber-Castell (Germany)

Kokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Montblanc International GmbH (Germany)

Newell Brands (USA)

Pentel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Pilot Corporation (Japan)

Pilot Corporation of America (USA)

Sailor Pen Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Societe BIC (France)

STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Tombow Pencil Co., Ltd (Japan)

Zebra Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Educational/Academic Segment Present Huge Opportunity for

Writing & Marking Instruments

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Education Sector Drive Growth

in Writing & Marking Instruments

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Writing Instruments Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

’Back-to-School’ - A Busy Period for Suppliers

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to the Growth

for Office Supplies

The Home Office - An Emerging Market

Pens Are Here to Stay!

Personalization of Pens: The Emerging Trend

Affordable Luxury is What Consumers Seek

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

Pens - Strong Growth as a Promotional Vehicle

Popularity of Gel Pens Strengthens Pen Industry

Making a Mark with Markers and Highlighters

Pencils Market Continues to Battle On

Mechanical Pencils Enhance User’s Writing Experience

Meeting the Challenges of a Digital World

Children Struggle to Hold Pencils on Account of Significant

Exposure to Technology

Unique Features & Capabilities - Imperative for Success in a

Highly Competitive Marketplace

Growing Demand for Fashionable & Stylish Writing Instruments

Aromatherapy in Writing Instruments!

Ecofriendly Writing & Marking Instruments Set the Cash

Registers Ringing

Biodegradable Pens Gaining in Popularity - A Case in Point

Innovation and Uniqueness of New Age Pens - What Sets Them Apart

Multifunctional Pens to Suit Today’s Evolving Needs

Age of Digital Pens

Select Digital Pen Introductions/Innovations

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writer?s Cramp

Pencil Manufacturers Also Focus on Innovations

Adaptive Writing Aids

Analysis of Distribution Channels

Global Trade Scenario

Pens (Writing), Mechanical Pencils, Parts

Impact of Technology on Writing Instruments

Creative and Innovative - Latest Pen Designs

Select Collection of Finest Pens

Worldwide Top Luxury Pens of 2018

Best Refillable Pens

Select Everyday Use Pens

Popular Gel Pens

Popular Fountain Pens



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Writing and Marking Instruments Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Writing and Marking Instruments Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ballpoint & Gel Pens (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Roller Pens (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Mechanical Pens (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fountain Pens (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Markers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Markers (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Markers (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Wood-cased Pencils (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Mechanical Pencils (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Art Goods (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Art Goods (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Art Goods (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Offline (Distribution Channel) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Offline (Distribution Channel) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Online (Distribution Channel) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Online (Distribution Channel) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 36: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United

States by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Writing and Marking Instruments:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Writing and Marking Instruments:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Writing and Marking Instruments Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 62: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 65: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in France by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 72: French Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 78: German Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Writing and Marking Instruments Market by

Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Writing and Marking

Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Writing and Marking

Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Russia by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020-2027



Table 107: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 110: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in

Asia-Pacific by Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 125: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Review by Distribution Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 132: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 133: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 135: Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Writing and Marking

Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Writing and Marking

Instruments: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Writing and Marking Instruments Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Writing and Marking Instruments

Marketby Distribution Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 152: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2020-2027



Table 155: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Brazil by

Distribution Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Writing and Marking Instruments Market

Share Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Distribution Channel:

2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Writing and Marking Instruments Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking

Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking

Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking

Instruments Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in Rest of

Latin America by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Writing and Marking

Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Distribution

Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Writing and Marking Instruments

Historic Marketby Distribution Channel in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 183: Writing and Marking Instruments Market in the Middle



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459185/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001