Crédit Agricole Assurances has announced today the successful placement of a €1 billion issue of 10-year Subordinated Notes (the “Notes”).

The Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 2.000% pa until the maturity date in 2030.

The transaction has been structured for the notes to be eligible as Tier 2 capital under Solvency II. The prospectus for the issue includes a full description of the terms and conditions of the Notes.

Placed with more than 170 institutional investors mainly in Europe, the notes benefited from a diversified and high-quality order book, 3 times oversubscribed, which once again reflects investors’ positive perception of Crédit Agricole Assurances.

This issue enables Crédit Agricole Assurances to optimise and extend its debt maturity profile and to further diversify its funding base, while taking advantage of supportive market conditions to redeem early internal subordinated debt instruments subscribed by Crédit Agricole S.A.

This issue thus follows on from those previously carried out in 2014, 2015 and 2018, which enabled Crédit Agricole Assurances to finance in particular the early repayment of subordinated debt subscribed by Crédit Agricole Group.

At the Crédit Agricole Group level, the purposes of this issue are to improve regulatory solvency ratios and Standard & Poor’s ratios of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Crédit Agricole Assurances is rated A-/stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s. The Notes are rated BBB by Standard & Poors.

The settlement of the Notes takes place on 17 July 2020.

The issue prospectus, which was granted visa no. 20-350 on 15 July 2020 by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”), is available free of charge on the issuer’s website (www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) (www.amf-france.org).







