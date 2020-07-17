| Press release
Realkredit Danmark: Net profit of DKK 1,783 million for the first half of 2020
Realkredit Danmark today published its interim report for the first half of 2020.
Carsten Nøddebo, CEO, comments on the financial results:
“From one day to the next, the corona crisis turned the Danish economy upside down. Together with the rest of the group, we are strongly committed to helping and supporting customers who are financially impacted by the corona crisis, and we have taken several initiatives to support our customers, for example, by granting larger credit facilities.
In the second quarter, we reversed impairments in an amount of DKK 235 million as, despite the considerable uncertainty, we believe that the Danish economy will recover next year. Nonetheless, total impairments for the first half of the year were substantially higher than impairments in the first half of last year, and this was the main reason for the decline in net profit.
At the same time, we have been pleased to see keen interest in green bonds among customers and investors during this turbulent period, and we reached an important milestone, as Realkredit Danmark’s green bonds became the first in Denmark to be assigned a liquidity classification that matches that of conventional mortgage bonds.”
The report is available at rd.dk. Highlights are shown below:
