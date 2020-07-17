New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stationery Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087363/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Printing Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$108.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper-based Stationery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.6% share of the global Stationery Products market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Stationery Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42 Billion by the year 2027.



Mailing Supplies Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$29.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 531-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stationery Products - A Diverse and Dispersed Industry

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Stationery Products

Writing Instruments Continue to Attract Demand

Digital Fatigue Triggers Revival of Interest in Penmanship and

Printed Books

Recent Market Activity

Education Sector - A Major Market for Stationery Products

Rising Education Levels to Inject Demand

Seasonality is the Norm, Rather than an Exception

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Drive Global Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stationery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Stationery

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

The Home Office - An Expanding Market Segment

New Office Starts & Corporate Expansions - Key to Growth for

Office Supplies

Paper & Paper-Based Products - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Trends Dictating a Direct Face-Off of Paper Products with

Digitization

Growing Trend towards Bullet-Journaling and Hand Lettering

Support Sales of Writing Instruments and Notebooks

Rise in Adoption of Eco-Friendly Products

DIY Market Presents New Opportunities

Demand on Rise for Fundraising Calendars

Stationery Licensing Offers New Pockets of Growth

Rise in Sales of Gift-Wrap and Party Goods

Writing Instruments - A Review

Writing Instruments Growth Drivers (On a Scale of 1-10)

Pens/Markers - Less Fazed by Digital Media

Premium Fountain Pens Remain a Niche

Luxury Writing Instruments Garner Demand

Ergonomic Pens to Relieve Writers Cramp

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Demand on Rise for Fashionable and Stylish Writing Instruments

Pens in the Competitive List of Gifts

The ?Green Trend? - Assaying the Environmental Cause

Pencil Makers Go the Digital Way

Binders and Notebooks Emerge as Fashionable Items

Envelopes Market - A Review

Favorable Demographics Augur Well for Educational Stationery

Products Market

Youth Bulge Augurs Well for Stationery Products Market

Writing & Marking Instruments Reach Toddlers

Women - The Largest Home Office Users

Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly Preferred by

Consumers (Rating on Scale of 1-10, 1 being the least)



Total Companies Profiled: 375

