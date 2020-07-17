ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JULY 2020 at 9.30 EEST



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021



Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2021 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2021

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2021

Interim Report January-September 2021 Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Monday, 19 July 2021

Wednesday, 20 October 2021



The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2020 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2021.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 in Helsinki.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

