The Board shall use 20 % of their gross remuneration to acquire shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year's gross board remuneration. The shares are allocated from StrongPoint ASAs own holdings.

Morthen Johannessen, chairman of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 1,807 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 47,026 shares, 0.1 % of the outstanding shares.

Peter Wirén, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 2,257 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 20,389 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Klaus de Vibe, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 904 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 87,173 shares, 0.2 % of the outstanding shares.



Camilla AC Tepfers, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 904 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 8,513 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.

Ingeborg Molden Hegstad, member of the board of StrongPoint ASA, today acquired 904 shares through the shareholder program for the board. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 1,747 shares, 0.0 % of the outstanding shares.



StrongPoint ASA has today sold 6,776 shares. The shares were sold to the members as a part of the board shareholder program. The price for the shares is NOK 14.9495, which is the volume weighted average for the past three working days. New holding is 101,953 shares, 0.2 % of the outstanding shares.

For additional information, please contact:

Hilde Horn Gilen

CFO, StrongPoint ASA

Mail: hilde.gilen@strongpoint.com

Phone +47 920 60 158

StrongPoint is driving productivity for European retailers by providing innovative, integrated technology solutions for multi-channel retailing based on long-standing relationships with customers and partners. StrongPoint is also a leader in IBNS solutions for Cash-In-Transit (Cash Security), and Labels for customers in Norway and Sweden. StrongPoint offers best-in-class service and consultancy expertise through its team of 512 employees in Norway, Sweden, the Baltics, France, Belgium, Spain and Russia. StrongPoint is headquartered in Rælingen, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: STRONG).



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.