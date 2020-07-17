Press Release 17 July 2020





QNAP Chooses Altran’s Intelligent Switching Solution Software Framework for New Smart Switches Targeting NAS Market

Pre-integrated, flexible software solution will

help QNAP meet demands of fast-growing market for network-attached storage

PARIS – July 17, 2020 – In anticipation of strong double-digit growth projected in the network-attached storage (NAS) market1, Altran, part of Capgemini, announced today that one of its networking software frameworks -- its Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS) -- is being used by QNAP Systems to build and deploy their new high-speed smart ethernet switches for the storage networking market.

QNAP, which specializes in NAS appliances used for file sharing, virtualization, storage management and surveillance applications, has integrated Altran’s software into its QSW-M408 10Gbe switching platforms. This collaboration enables QNAP networking products to work seamlessly within storage networking use cases for data center and enterprise networks.

Network-attached storage removes the responsibility of file serving from other servers on the network. Potential benefits of dedicated network-attached storage, compared to general-purpose servers also serving files, include faster data access, easier administration, and simple configuration.

“Altran enables dozens of companies globally to build ethernet, IP, MPLS and software-defined network (SDN) offerings with our reliable, interoperable networking software frameworks,” said Brian Bronson, President of Global Platforms & Solutions at Altran. “Our Intelligent Switch Solution framework is being used by leading OEMs like QNAP to develop new, revenue-generating products and services.”

Altran’s software frameworks are modular, flexible and scalable, and can be used to develop a variety of products and services. Altran’s ISS networking software framework is available on all leading chipsets and platforms, including white box platforms, and is pre-integrated with various ecosystem partners. It is a next-generation, SDN-ready solution designed on cloud-native principles.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global market for network-attached storage is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 20 percent over the next five years, from about $21 billion last year to almost $60 billion in 20252, fuelled largely by smart applications and analytics. QNAP hopes to capture a larger slice of the market with its 10Gbe switching platforms, which are designed to provide an easy network configuration experience at a low price point.

“Altran’s software framework allows us to start with a solid foundation that expedites the development of our networking product lines and bolsters our competitiveness in the market,” said Cara Yeh, Product Manager at QNAP. “We expect that our M408 switches will increase our market share in 10 gigabit networking, arriving as some of the most affordable managed switches to empower our customers with capabilities based on strong use cases.”

About Altran

Altran is the world leader in engineering and R&D services. Altran offers its clients a unique value proposition to meet their transformation and innovation challenges. Altran supports its clients, from concept through industrialization, to develop the products and services of tomorrow and has been working for more than 35 years with major players in many sectors: Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Rail, Infrastructure & Transport, Energy, Industrial & Consumer, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance & Public Sector. Altran has more than 50,000 employees operating in over 30 countries.

Altran is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year + heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion. People matter, results count.

Visit us at altran.com.

About QNAP

QNAP Systems, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, provides a comprehensive range of cutting-edge Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions based on the principles of usability, high security, and flexible scalability. QNAP offers quality NAS products for home and business users, providing solutions for storage, backup/snapshot, virtualization, teamwork, multimedia, and more. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than "simple storage", and has created many NAS-based innovations to encourage users to host and develop Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions on their QNAP NAS.

Contacts

Altran

Maximilien Seguin

Group PR Director

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 46 41 71 69

maximilien.seguin@altran.com

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

altran@sonuspr.com

Tel: + 44 7971 967644

QNAP

marketing@qnap.com

# # #







1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)

2 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Design, Product, Storage Solution, Deployment Type, End-user Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025





Attachment