3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Non-Ferrous Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global High Performance Alloys market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The High Performance Alloys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Refractory Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Refractory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 431-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

Aperam S.A.

Arconic Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Constellium N.V.

ERAMET S.A.

Glencore Plc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Haynes International, Inc.

High Performance Alloys Inc.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Metallurgical Plant Electrostal

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Sandvik AB

TimkenSteel Corporation

Universal Stainless & Alloys Inc.

VDM Metals GmbH

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

High Performance Alloys: Marvelous, Smarter, Lighter, and

Superior Quality Metals with Outstanding Strength

Growth Drivers Summarized

High-Performance Alloys: End-Use Application Areas in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Superior Attributes in Terms of Performance and High

Temperatures over Conventional Alloys Drive Widespread Market

Adoption

Standard Alloy vis-à-vis High Performance Alloy

Characteristic Properties of High Performance Alloys

High Performance Alloys Top the Metals Hierarchy

Major Categories of High Performance Alloys Based on Attributes

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing

Countries Spearhead Current and Future Growth

Recovering Growth Fundamentals Signal Optimistic Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Performance Alloys Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (The Netherlands)

AMG Aluminum North America, LLC (USA)

AMG Superalloys UK Limited (UK)

Aperam S.A. (Luxembourg)

Arconic Inc. (USA)

Howmet International Inc. (USA)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA)

Constellium N.V. (The Netherlands)

Doncasters Group Limited (UK)

ERAMET S.A. (France)

Fort Wayne Metals, Inc. (USA)

Glencore Plc (Switzerland)

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (USA)

H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)

Haynes International, Inc. (USA)

High Performance Alloys Inc. (USA)

Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)

Metallurgical Plant Electrostal, JSC (Russia)

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET) (USA)

Special Metals Corporation (USA)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

TimkenSteel Corporation (USA)

Universal Stainless & Alloys Inc. (Canada)

VDM Metals GmbH (Germany)

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on ’Lightweighting’ in Aerospace, Automotive, and

Infrastructure Systems Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for HPAs

The Aviation Industry: The Pioneer in Use of Light-Weighting

Superalloys

Myriad Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Various Light-weighting

Materials in Automotive Manufacturing

High Performance Alloys to Aid the Ongoing Light-weighting

Trend in Automotive Manufacture

Lightweight Magnesium Alloys as Raw Material for Automobile Parts

Stable Vehicle Production Offers Growth Opportunities in the

OEM Market

Growing Applications of High Performance Alloys in Aircraft

Manufacturing Sustain Dominance of the Aerospace End-use

Sector

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing

Materials: The Fundamental Growth Driver

High Performance Alloys Improves Safety and Performance of

Aircraft Engines

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook to Extend Opportunities for

HPAs in the Aerospace Sector

Myriad Industrial Applications Drive Strong Demand for Titanium

Based Alloys

Superior Corrosion Resistance Attributes Catapults Nickel

Alloys as the Dominant Alloy Segment

Accelerated Growth in Various End-Use Industries Drives Nickel

-Based Superalloys Market

Growing Prominence of Cost Effective Products with Extended

Life Promote Demand for Corrosion Resistant HPAs

Increasing Power Generation Activity Lends Traction to Market

Growth

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Power Technology Bodes Well for

the Market

Turbine Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

High Performance Alloys Reduce Weight & Increase Convenience of

Medical Devices

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector to Cater to Demand

Bodes Well for the Market

Superalloys in Domestic and Leisure Applications: Untapped

Market Potential

Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for Superalloys

Chemical Processing Industry

Glass Making Industry

Military Applications

Other Industrial Applications

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

High-Entropy Alloys (HEA)

An Alloy Sturdier than Titanium

Superalloy for Manufacturing Critical Components of Aircraft

and Land-based Engines

New Technique for Preventing Nano Twins Formation in Alloys

Meant for Turbine Engines

Creation of High Performing Metal Alloys the Biomimicry Way

High-temperature Alloy Coatings for Nuclear Applications

3D Printing to Achieve Higher Precision and Efficiency with Alloys

Advanced High-Performance Alloys for Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Crofer 22 H: Enhanced High-Performance Alloy

Scientists Investigate Novel Technique to Use Titanium Alloys

for Aerospace

New Technique to Develop Reliable AHS Steel for Aerospace

Applications

Supercomputer Cray XC 40 Allows Researchers to Explore New Alloys

Integrated Database-based Approach for Quicker Development of

New High Performance Alloys

Radiolysis: Production of Super Alloys via Nanoparticle Synthesis

Process and Chemical Innovations for Developing Super Alloys

Novel System for Developing Metal Nanoparticles and Alloys

Development of High Performance Copper Alloys



