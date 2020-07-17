|To
17 July 2020
Company announcement No. 55/2020 – 17 July 2020
Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2021
Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2021:
Annual report for 2020 4 February 2021
Annual general meeting 3 March 2021
Interim report for the first quarter 2021 28 April 2021
Interim report for the first half 2021 23 July 2021
Interim report for the first three quarters 2021 29 October 2021
Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark’s Web site: www.rd.dk.
For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.
