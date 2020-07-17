To

17 July 2020



Company announcement No. 55/2020 – 17 July 2020

Realkredit Danmark A/S’s financial calendar 2021

Realkredit Danmark A/S has scheduled the following dates for the release of its financial reports and the annual general meeting in 2021:

Annual report for 2020                                                            4 February 2021
Annual general meeting                                                              3 March 2021
Interim report for the first quarter 2021                                        28 April 2021
Interim report for the first half 2021                                              23 July 2021
Interim report for the first three quarters 2021                       29 October 2021
                                                                                                                          
Announcements of the financial results will be available immediately after their release on Realkredit Danmark’s Web site: www.rd.dk.


For further information, please contact Henrik Blavnsfeldt, Senior Vice President, on +45 45 13 20 76.

