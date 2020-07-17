New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramic Tiles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092481/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Porcelain, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$40.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glazed segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.9% share of the global Ceramic Tiles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Ceramic Tiles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$19.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Scratch Free Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020

In the global Scratch Free segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 402-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

Clayhaus Ceramics

Crossville, Inc.

Dongpeng

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company

Grupo Cedasa

Grupo Fragnani

Gruppo Concorde S.p.A.

H & R Johnson

Johnson Tiles Limited

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Lamosa Revestimientos S.A. de C.V.

Lasselsberger GmbH

Marazzi Group S.p.A.

Mohawk Industries

Mulia, Inc.

Pamesa Ceramica SL

RAK Ceramics Co.,

Rovese S.A.

Saudi Ceramic Company

The Celima (Trebol Group)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited

White Horse Ceramic Industries Sdn Bhd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

CeramicTiles: Offering Versatility, Durability, Reliability,

Sustainability, and Extended Life to Walls and Floors

Recent Market Activity

Major Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of

Importance

Technological Trends in a Nutshell

Style Trends in a Nutshell

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ceramic Tiles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Multi-Purpose Tiles: The Next Big Thing

Smart Ceramic Tiles to Target Important Consumer Segments

Effetto Solo TTI: Innovation in Ceramic Tiles Heating

Revolutionary Decorative Trends

Ceramic Tile Manufacturing and Industry 4.0

Digital Disruption in the Building Materials Industry Drive

Healthy Market Growth for Ceramic Tiles

Migration from Traditional to Digital Ceramic Tiles Manufacturing

Disadvantages of Traditional Process

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing

Growing Popularity of Larger and Thinner Ceramic Tiles Benefit

Market Expansion

Stone Tile: Imitating Nature

Despite Competition from Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Timber,

Ceramic Tiles Continue to Sustain Market Demand

Sustainable, Safe, and Clean Attributes Propels Demand for

Wooden Ceramic Tiles

Multipurpose Tiles Gains Popularity

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry

Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population: A Strong

Growth Driver Boosting Market Demand

Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and

Infrastructure

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future

Market Growth

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Digital Ceramic Tile Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing: The Most Advanced Digital Printing

Technology

Functions of a Printhead

Xaar?s Technology Eliminate the Drawbacks of Earlier

Piezoelectric Printheads

Imminent Developments in Digital Inkjet Printing

Sustainable Ceramic Tiles

Lumentile: Integrating Ceramic Tile?s Simplicity with

Sophisticated Touchscreen Technology

LIFECERAM Create Tiles from Waste Products for Use in Urban Paving

Latest Tile Innovations by Spain Based Companies

Tile of Spain Pioneers Recent Ceramic Tile Innovations

Energy-Efficient Ceramics Production

Advancements in Roofing Tiles Offer Improvised Designs,

Textures and Properties



