5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Medicine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$63.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Device segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.5% share of the global Foot Care Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Foot Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.6 Million by the year 2027.
Beauty Product Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020
In the global Beauty Product segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 260-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Foot Care Products Market - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market
Foot Care Segments Exhibiting Varied Growth Rates
Global Competitor Market Shares
Foot Care Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population Offers Growth Prospects
The Emerging Middle Class in Developing Countries to Fuel Market
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Rising Interest in Grooming Among Men Signals Opportunities
Product Innovations Pioneer Growth
Innovations in Foot-Care Medication to Expand Opportunities
Device Innovations - Key to Growth
Growing Awareness and Product Innovations Drive Demand for Foot
Insoles
Focused Insole Makers See Growing Opportunities
New Antifungal Treatments Promise Higher Efficacy
Nanomedicine to Improve Anti-Fungal Treatment
E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
Significance of Foot-Care in Diabetic Population - A Prelude
Smart Socks - The Future of Diabetic Foot Care?
Obese Population - A Weighty Market Driver
Price - Important Factor in Foot Care Market
Natural Remedies - A Challenge?
IV. COMPETITION
