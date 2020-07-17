New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PCR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Situ Hybridation segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Molecular Diagnostics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Chips & Microarrays Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020
In the global Chips & Microarrays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$441.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$594.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path
Recent Market Activity
Molecular Diagnostics - A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD
Market
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Current and Future Analysis
Leading Players
US and Europe - Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption
Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects
Major Growth Drivers
Key Market Trends in a Nutshell
Major Technology Trends
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Based on Test Location
Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market
Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon for the Industry
Major Challenges
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Molecular Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
Abbott Molecular (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Cepheid (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
QuestDiagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
The ELITechGroup (France)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market
The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated
Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for
Market Growth
Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
New Applications Hold Promising Potential
Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics
Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property
Molecular Diagnostics - Moving from Centralization to
Decentralization
Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers - A Stumbling Block
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Molecular Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PCR (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PCR (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PCR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Sequencing (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Sequencing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Sequencing (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Infectious Disease (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Infectious Disease (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Infectious Disease (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Blood Screening (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Blood Screening (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Blood Screening (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Genetic Testing (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Genetic Testing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Genetic Testing (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Oncology Testing (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Oncology Testing (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Oncology Testing (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Molecular Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Molecular Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Molecular
Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Molecular Diagnostics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular
Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Chinese Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Molecular Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: European Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: European Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: German Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: German Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Molecular Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: Italian Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 89: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Molecular Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Molecular Diagnostics Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Molecular Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Molecular Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Molecular Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 140: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 157: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest
of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 177: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 182: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Molecular
Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Molecular Diagnostics Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular
Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 194: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Saudi Arabian Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Molecular Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Molecular Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: