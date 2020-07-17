New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PCR, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Situ Hybridation segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Molecular Diagnostics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Chips & Microarrays Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020

In the global Chips & Microarrays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$441.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$594.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 389-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Cepheid

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Grifols International S.A.

Hologic Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market on a Steady Growth Path

Recent Market Activity

Molecular Diagnostics - A Rapidly Expanding Segment of the IVD

Market

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Current and Future Analysis

Leading Players

US and Europe - Leaders in Molecular Diagnostics Adoption

Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

Major Growth Drivers

Key Market Trends in a Nutshell

Major Technology Trends

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Based on Test Location

Product Innovations Rife in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon for the Industry

Major Challenges

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molecular Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Abbott Molecular (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Cepheid (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Grifols International, S.A. (Spain)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

QuestDiagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Germany)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

The ELITechGroup (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Technological Innovations Set to Drive the Market

The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

Select Key Approved Personalized Medicines and Associated

Biomarkers by Therapeutic Area

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

List of FDA Approved Complementary and Companion Diagnostic Assays

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for

Market Growth

Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance

New Developments in Proteomics Technologies

New Applications Hold Promising Potential

Molecular Diagnostics for Lymphoid Malignancies

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum

Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

List of Fully Automated and Rapid Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Molecular Diagnostics - Moving from Centralization to

Decentralization

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers - A Stumbling Block



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Molecular Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PCR (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PCR (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PCR (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: In-Situ Hybridation (Technology) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Chips & Microarrays (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Sequencing (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Sequencing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Sequencing (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Isothermal Amplification (Technology) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Infectious Disease (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Infectious Disease (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Infectious Disease (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Blood Screening (Application) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Blood Screening (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Blood Screening (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Genetic Testing (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Genetic Testing (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Genetic Testing (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Oncology Testing (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Oncology Testing (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Oncology Testing (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Molecular Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: United States Molecular Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Molecular

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Molecular Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular

Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Molecular Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: European Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: German Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: German Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Molecular Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Italian Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 89: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Molecular Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Molecular Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Molecular Diagnostics Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Molecular Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Molecular Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Molecular Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 140: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Molecular Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molecular Diagnostics Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 157: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Molecular Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Molecular Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Molecular Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Molecular Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 177: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 179: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 185: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Molecular

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Molecular Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molecular

Diagnostics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Molecular Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 194: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 195: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Molecular Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Saudi Arabian Molecular Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molecular Diagnostics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Molecular Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Molecular Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Molecular Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Molecular Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Molecular Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Molecular Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Molecular Diagnostics Market in



