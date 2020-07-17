New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365040/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Disinfection Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Disinfection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 362-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365040/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global
Perspective
Water Resources - A Global Perspective
Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the
Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Purification, Inc. (USA)
Aquatech International Corporation (USA)
BWT AG (Austria)
Calgon Carbon Corporation (USA)
Culligan International (USA)
Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)
Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
EMD Millipore (USA)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)
H2O Innovation, Inc. (Canada)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)
Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)
Kurita Water Industries (Japan)
Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Nitto Denko Corp. (Japan)
Hydranautics (USA)
Pall Corporation (USA)
Pentair, Inc. (USA)
Suez Environnement S.A. (France)
Ondeo Industrial Solutions (France)
Degremont Technologies (France)
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Trojan Technologies (Canada)
Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France)
Xylem, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand
for New Treatment Technologies
Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse
Wastewater Recycling on Rise
Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for
Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies
Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems
Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology
Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise
Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential
Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)
Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market
Ozonation: An Emerging Technology
Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum
Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy
Based Desalination
Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination
Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge
Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs
Growing Market for Water Disinfection
Ultraviolet Disinfection
Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach
Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth
Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market
Expansion
Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water
Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced
Technologies
Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for
Water Treatment Technologies
EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse
Rise of Nanofiltration
Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water
Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water
Expanding Population Fuels Demand
Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability
Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth
Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth
Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Membrane Separation (Equipment Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Membrane Separation (Equipment Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Membrane Separation (Equipment Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Biological (Equipment Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Biological (Equipment Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Biological (Equipment Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Disinfection (Equipment Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Disinfection (Equipment Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Disinfection (Equipment Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Sludge Dewatering (Equipment Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Sludge Dewatering (Equipment Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Sludge Dewatering (Equipment Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Equipment Types (Equipment Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Industrial Waste (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Industrial Waste (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Industrial Waste (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Municipal Waste (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Municipal Waste (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Municipal Waste (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
the United States by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 33: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water and
Wastewater Treatment Equipment in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 56: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
France by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 60: French Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 62: French Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 66: German Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Water and Wastewater
Treatment Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 84: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Russia by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Equipment Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 103: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 106: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Review by Equipment Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 117: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Equipment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water and Wastewater
Treatment Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Equipment Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 134: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Equipment
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market by Equipment Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Water and Wastewater
Treatment Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment
Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Equipment Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 146: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Brazil by Equipment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment Type:
2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Rest of Latin America by Equipment Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Equipment Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Equipment Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Historic Market by Equipment Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 171: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Equipment Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Water and Wastewater Treatment
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Equipment Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365040/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: