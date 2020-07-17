New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02365040/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Disinfection Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020

In the global Disinfection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 362-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Purification Inc.

BWT AG

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Culligan International

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Ecolab Inc.

H2O Innovation Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

Kurita Water Industries

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Pall Corporation

Suez Environnement S.A.

Toray Industries Inc.

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

Xylem Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global

Perspective

Water Resources - A Global Perspective

Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the

Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Purification, Inc. (USA)

Aquatech International Corporation (USA)

BWT AG (Austria)

Calgon Carbon Corporation (USA)

Culligan International (USA)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)

Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

EMD Millipore (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (UK)

H2O Innovation, Inc. (Canada)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kurita Water Industries (Japan)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Nitto Denko Corp. (Japan)

Hydranautics (USA)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Pentair, Inc. (USA)

Suez Environnement S.A. (France)

Ondeo Industrial Solutions (France)

Degremont Technologies (France)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Trojan Technologies (Canada)

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France)

Xylem, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand

for New Treatment Technologies

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Wastewater Recycling on Rise

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for

Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies

Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems

Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology

Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise

Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market

Ozonation: An Emerging Technology

Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum

Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy

Based Desalination

Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination

Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Growing Market for Water Disinfection

Ultraviolet Disinfection

Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth

Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market

Expansion

Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced

Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for

Water Treatment Technologies

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption



