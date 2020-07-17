Press release
Bergman & Beving’s Annual General Meeting – Special coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
Bergman & Beving is concerned for its shareholders’ health and is striving to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in the best possible way. Bergman & Beving will thus observe all currently applicable restrictions and official recommendations.
Bergman & Beving has therefore decided to adopt the following precautionary measures
at the Annual General Meeting on 26 August 2020:
Shareholders are encouraged to follow the official recommendations and to take responsibility for preventing the spread of the virus, including exercising the option to vote by mail or to participate via a proxy instead of being present physically. Shareholders who belong to a risk group do not need to participate in the Annual General Meeting. If the number of shareholders who are expected to participate physically in the Annual General Meeting exceeds the number allowed or recommended by the relevant authorities, or if the Board otherwise judges that the Annual General Meeting cannot be held in a sufficiently safe manner, the Annual General Meeting may be cancelled at very short notice.
Additional instructions for registering through power of attorney or postal voting will be available on Bergman & Beving’s website, www.bergmanbeving.com, well ahead of the Annual General Meeting.
Stockholm, July 2020
Bergman & Beving AB (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Pontus Boman, President and CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on 17 July 2020.
Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.
Attachment
Bergman & Beving AB
Stockholm, SWEDEN
20200717_Bergman_Beving_pressrelease_Årsstämma 2020_Särskilda åtgärder med anledning av coronaviruset_engFILE URL | Copy the link below
Bergman & Beving AB LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: