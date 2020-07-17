New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Call Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087286/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027.In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$380 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Call Centers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$87.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$87.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 219-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Alliance Data Systems, Inc.

Alorica, Inc

Atento

ATOS S.A.

BT Communications (Ireland) Limited

Capita Customer Management Limited

Concentrix

Convergys Corp.,

Entel Call Center

Genpact

IBEX Global

IBM Global Process Services Pvt. Ltd

Plusoft Informatica Ltd

Sitel

Sykes Enterprises, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Teleperformance SA

West Corporation

Wipro







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Call Centers: A Quick Primer

Recent Market Activity

Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency &

Service Quality

Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role

Outlook

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Outsourced Call Center Services Market

Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to

Remain Dominant

Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing

World

A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers

Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning

Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies

Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations

Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers

Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day

Competition

Leading Players

Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry

Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry

Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades

Global Competitor Market Shares

Call Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support

Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity

Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens

New Possibilities

Opportunity Indicators

Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service

Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant

Benefits

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents

Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they

Work

Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond

Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing

Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Improving ’Customer Experience’ Turns into Core Area for Call

Centers

KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage

Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &

Operations

Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore

Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide

Call Centers to Reach New Avenues

Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software

Applications

Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms

Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to

Open and Networked Systems

Key Issues

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer

Interactions

Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area

of Focus

Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Call Centers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Call Centers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Call Centers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: In-House (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: In-House (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: In-House (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Outsourced (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Outsourced (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Outsourced (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Call Centers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Call Centers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Call Centers Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Call Centers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Call Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Call Centers Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Call Centers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Call Centers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Call Centers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Call Centers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Call Centers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Call Centers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Call Centers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Call Centers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Call Centers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Call Centers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Call Centers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Call Centers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Call Centers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Call Centers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Call Centers Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Call Centers Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Call Centers Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Call Centers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Call Centers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Call Centers Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Call Centers Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Call Centers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Call Centers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Call Centers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Call Centers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Call Centers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Call Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Call Centers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Call Centers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Call Centers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Call Centers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Call Centers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Call Centers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Call Centers Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Call Centers Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 135

