6% over the period 2020-2027.In-House, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$380 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outsourced segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Call Centers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$87.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$87.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 219-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Call Centers: A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency &
Service Quality
Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience
Digital Transformation - Playing an Important Role
Outlook
Developing Markets Drive Growth
Outsourced Call Center Services Market
Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to
Remain Dominant
Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing
World
A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers
Onshore Call Centers - Still in the Reckoning
Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies
Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations
Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers
Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day
Competition
Leading Players
Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry
Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry
Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades
Global Competitor Market Shares
Call Centers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market
OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support
Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity
Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR
Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens
New Possibilities
Opportunity Indicators
Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service
Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics
Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant
Benefits
Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees
Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents
Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they
Work
Multi-Language Contact Centers - A Key Trend
From Cost Centers to Profit Centers - Call Centers Go Beyond
Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing
Capabilities
Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach
Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise
Improving ’Customer Experience’ Turns into Core Area for Call
Centers
KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage
Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency
CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers
Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps
Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers
Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &
Operations
Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore
Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide
Call Centers to Reach New Avenues
Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software
Applications
Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms
Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products- From Standalone to
Open and Networked Systems
Key Issues
Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer
Interactions
Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area
of Focus
Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
