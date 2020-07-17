New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Purpose Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hypodermic Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pen Needles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Special Purpose Needles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Special Purpose Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Blood Collection Needles Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020

In the global Blood Collection Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$904.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 448-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Dentsply Sirona

ETHICON, Inc.

INRAD, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

MIFAM SA

Smiths Medical International Limited

Surgical Specialties Corporation

TERUMO Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Special Purpose Needles - A Review

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Special Purpose Needles Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

B. Braun Medical, Inc. (USA)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

ETHICON, Inc. (USA)

INRAD, Inc. (USA)

Medline Industries, Inc (USA)

MIFAM SA (Poland)

Smiths Medical International Limited (UK)

Surgical Specialties Corporation (Canada)

TERUMO Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Markets - Focal Point for Future Growth

Home and Alternate Healthcare Drive Growth

Legislations to Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for

Safety Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand

for Safety Needles

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain

Smaller Gauge Needles - A Persistent Trend

Surgical Needles Focus on Better Coatings and Material

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

Automatic Core Biopsy Needle Devices Transform Needle Biopsy

Innovations Continue in Hypodermic Needles Segment

Growing use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Pen Needles Gain Traction

Parenteral Drug Delivery Offer Opportunities

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Special Purpose Needles Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Special Purpose Needles Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hypodermic Needles (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hypodermic Needles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hypodermic Needles (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Pen Needles (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Pen Needles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Pen Needles (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: IV/Catheter Needles (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: IV/Catheter Needles (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: IV/Catheter Needles (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Epidural Needles (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Epidural Needles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Epidural Needles (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Suture Needles (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Suture Needles (Product Segment) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Suture Needles (Product Segment) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Fistula Needles (Product Segment) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Fistula Needles (Product Segment) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Fistula Needles (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Spinal Needles (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Spinal Needles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Spinal Needles (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Biopsy Needles (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Biopsy Needles (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Biopsy Needles (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: Drug Delivery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Drug Delivery (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Drug Delivery (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Sample Collection (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Sample Collection (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Sample Collection (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: ASCs (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: ASCs (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Special Purpose Needles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020

& 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: United States Special Purpose Needles Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Special Purpose Needles Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: United States Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Special Purpose Needles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Special Purpose Needles Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: United States Special Purpose Needles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Special Purpose Needles Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Special Purpose Needles Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 61: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Special Purpose Needles Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Special Purpose Needles Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Special Purpose Needles: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Special Purpose Needles Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Special

Purpose Needles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Special Purpose Needles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in Japan

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Special

Purpose Needles in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese Special Purpose Needles Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Special Purpose Needles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Special Purpose Needles Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Special Purpose Needles Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Special Purpose Needles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Special Purpose Needles in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Special Purpose Needles Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 85: European Special Purpose Needles Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Special Purpose Needles Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Special Purpose Needles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 89: Special Purpose Needles Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: European Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Special Purpose Needles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Special Purpose Needles Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Special Purpose Needles Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Special Purpose Needles Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Special Purpose Needles Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Special Purpose Needles Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Special Purpose Needles Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 103: Special Purpose Needles Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Special Purpose Needles Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Special Purpose Needles Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Special Purpose Needles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Special Purpose Needles Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Special Purpose Needles Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Special Purpose Needles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Special Purpose Needles Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Special Purpose Needles Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Demand for Special Purpose Needles in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Italian Demand for Special Purpose Needles in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Special Purpose Needles:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Special Purpose Needles Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: United Kingdom Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Special Purpose Needles in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 128: United Kingdom Special Purpose Needles Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Special Purpose Needles in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: United Kingdom Special Purpose Needles Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 133: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Special Purpose Needles Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Special Purpose Needles Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 138: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Special Purpose Needles Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 141: Spanish Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 142: Russian Special Purpose Needles Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Special Purpose Needles Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 144: Russian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Russian Special Purpose Needles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Special Purpose Needles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 147: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Russian Special Purpose Needles Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Special Purpose Needles Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 150: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 152: Special Purpose Needles Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Special Purpose Needles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Special Purpose Needles Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 160: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Special Purpose Needles Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Special Purpose Needles Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Special Purpose Needles Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 169: Special Purpose Needles Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 172: Special Purpose Needles Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Australian Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 174: Australian Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Special Purpose Needles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Australian Special Purpose Needles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Special Purpose Needles Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Australian Special Purpose Needles Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 181: Indian Special Purpose Needles Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Indian Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: Special Purpose Needles Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Indian Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Special Purpose Needles Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: Indian Special Purpose Needles Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Indian Special Purpose Needles Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Special Purpose Needles Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 189: Indian Special Purpose Needles Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 190: Special Purpose Needles Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: South Korean Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Special Purpose Needles Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: South Korean Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Special Purpose Needles Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Special Purpose Needles Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Special Purpose

Needles: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Special Purpose Needles Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Special Purpose Needles in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Special Purpose Needles in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 206: Rest of Asia-Pacific Special Purpose Needles Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Special Purpose Needles Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 208: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 209: Special Purpose Needles Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 211: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Special Purpose Needles Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 213: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Marketby

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 214: Latin American Demand for Special Purpose Needles in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Latin American Demand for Special Purpose Needles in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Special Purpose Needles Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Latin American Special Purpose Needles Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001