4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disperse Dyes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$19.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reactive Dyes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Pigments and Dyes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Pigments and Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Sulfur Dyes Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Sulfur Dyes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 528-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALTANA AG

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Cathay Industries USA

Clariant

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

DIC Corporation

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Ferro Corp.

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman International, LLC

Ishihara Corp.

Kemira Oyj

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Lanxess AG

Merck KGAA

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Silberline Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sun Chemical Corporation

Synthesia A.S.

The Chemours Company

The Shepherd Color Company

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tronox, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Pigments and Dyes: Enabling Efficient Color Solutions with Wide

Applicability

Myriad Types, Characteristic Features, and Multiple

Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Stable Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Expansion

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins

Volume Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pigments and Dyes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Competitiveness and Demanding Application

Requirements Drive Demand for Special Effect and High

Performance Pigments

Stringent Legislations

Sustainable Products with Superior Color Quality and Stability

Rising Prices of Pigment Intermediaries

Changing Consumer Preferences

Technological Innovations

Laminates Production & Furniture and Floor Coatings: Booming

Applications

Newer Applications

Emerging Countries

Key Concerns

Increasing Sales of Coatings: An Opportunity Indicator

Growing Adoption of Aluminum Pigments Drive Healthy Market

Growth for Metallic Pigments

Silver Shades Based on Metallic Aluminum Flakes: The Preferred

Choice

Asia-Pacific Turbo Charge Growth in Demand for Metallic Pigments

Growing Preference for Mettalic Paints over Solid Paints

Increasing Substitution of Metallized Substrates with Metallic

Inks

Stringent Regulations Shift Focus on Development of Sustainable

Products

Graphic Arts: An Important End-use of Metallics

Innovation Drives Metallics Growth

Stable Automobiles Production Offers Growth Opportunities in

the OEM Vertical

Despite Challenges, Bright Future Ahead for Metallics

Growing Preference for Enhanced Performance Drives Demand for

Textile Dyes

Disperse Dyes Sense Opportunities

Fashion Plays a Predominant Role

Asian Countries Hotspots for the Textile Dyes Market

Environmental Concerns Lead to Change in Dyes Product Mix in

Textiles Industry

Paper Dyes Market Driven by Liquid Dyes

Increasing Significance of High-Value, Expensive Organic

Pigments Benefit Market Expansion

Textiles and Plastics to Fuel Global Demand

Paints and Coatings to Represent Fastest-Growing Applications

Healthy Demand from Various Industries for Zinc Oxide Pigments

Expected Decline in Demand from Printing Inks Industry: A Major

Concern for Organic Pigments Market

Booming Sleeve Labels Market Sustain Growth in Demand for

Shrink Sleeve Label Printing Inks

Demand for Inorganic Pigments to Witness Noticeable Gains

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Drive Growth in the

Inorganic Pigments Market

Incomparable Usefulness in Multiple Applications Catapults TiO2

Pigments to the Dominant Position

Emerging Titanium Feedstock Processing Technologies

Steadily Growing Applications of TiO2 Pigments in a Nutshell

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects

Myriad Applications in the Construction Industry Drive Growth

in Demand for Iron Oxide Pigments

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Industry: An

Important Opportunity Indicator

Specialty Pigments Demonstrate Faster Growth

Fluorescent Dyes & Luminescent Pigments: Indispensable Tools in

Security Applications and Medicine

Surging Demand for Environment Friendly Natural and Organic

Dyes Lends Traction

Organic Dyes: A Popular Choice

Bio-Succinic Acid: An Environment Friendly Ingredient for the

Pigments Industry

Blue Pigments Industry Faces Regulatory Issues

Advanced Metallic Pigments

Innovations in TiO2 Pigments

Bio Inks: A High Potential Natural Substitute to Synthetic Dyes

Microalgae - and Microbes-Based Pigments: Novel, Innovative

Pigment Pair

Borane to Replace Laser Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Parker?s Biomimetics to Merge the Pigments and Polymers Industries

Recent Innovations in High Performance Pigments

Select Dyeing Technology Advancements



