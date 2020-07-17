Newark, NJ, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global disposable medical protective masks market is expected to grow from 206.11 Million in 2019 to USD 326.72 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus along with Ebola, swine flu, avian bird flu, influenza and anthrax are contributing highly to the growth of the market. Increased number of surgeries and a rise in the age-related diseases, a rise in the investments in the healthcare sector along with enhanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure are the major industry trends which can provide potential growth opportunities in future.

Disposable medical protective masks vary by levels of protection and quality. It is also used to prevent airborne dust particles generated by air pollution, which result in the transmission of airborne diseases. Disposable medical protective masks are worn by individuals and health professionals. It can also be used in laboratory experiments. It is considered as a medical device. Viruses and bacteria shed in aerosols and liquid droplets from the infected person's nose and mouth. Hence, it is highly beneficial for patients, doctors, as well as common people as it is used to prevent infections. It is also beneficial in blocking wearer's respiratory secretion and saliva, which can be transmitted in the environment. Disposable medical protective masks can also prevent the wearer from touching the nose or mouth after touching a contaminated place. It creates a physical barrier between the contaminated environment and the wearer. It is helpful in blocking splatter, sprays, splashes, droplets and large particles which contains potential bacteria and viruses.

The production of disposable medical protective masks is increasing as the demand is increasing due to an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The rise in the usage of disposable medical protective masks is generating a huge demand for increased and rapid production. A rise in safety concerns among the employees in an organization is also contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Stringent regulations by the government on disposable masks are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Also, a rise in the demand for disposable medical protective masks and lower supply due to unavailability of the masks are also restraining the growth of the market. Increased prevalence of airborne diseases, as well as frequent outbreaks of viruses, are generating higher opportunities for the production of disposable medical protective masks. Moreover, an increasing number of clinics and hospitals across the globe are resulting in generating higher demand for the market. New entries by the local manufacturing companies possess a challenging factor in the growth of the market.

Prominent companies in the industry include 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, McKesson, Hakugen Earth Co.,Ltd., Shanghai Dasheng, Nitto Denko Corporation, CHT Group, Dr. Petry Gmbh, NOURYON, Follmann and are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.

In June 2020, 3M collaborated with HP Inc. This is done in order to increase the sale of disposable medical protective masks. Also, this was done to offer large-format graphics for free in signage applications amid COVID-19 pandemic. It also enabled sharing messages regarding safety, health and social distancing across workplaces and public spaces under CSR activity. It results in generating higher demand for masks and enabled the easy creation of graphics and design to address the global pandemic.

In May 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation utilized the expertise and production technology provided by the MCC Group. This is done in order to manufacture masks and plastic gowns to cater to increased demand from the consumers. Also, Mitsubishi is using its subsidiary known as J-Film Corporation in order to supply the products.



Common grade segment held the largest market share of 46.24% in 2019

Type segment covers common grade, N95 grade and other. Common grade segment held the largest market share. Common grade masks protect the wearer in a contaminated environment by filtering out the air. The demand for common masks is increasing as it serves as a complementary product to N95 masks. In the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are utilizing common masks to prevent microorganisms and virus from entering into an individual's body through nose or mouth which can lead to an increased potential of the coronavirus. These are the factors driving the segmental growth and development in the present scenario.

Hospital & clinic segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period. Application segment includes hospital & clinic, industrial, individual and other. Hospital & clinic segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR over the forecast period. In hospitals & clinics, the requirement for disposable medical protective masks is increasing as it is a standard procedure to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals as well as patients. Using N95 grade masks or common masks in hospitals & clinics minimizes the transmission of infectious liquid droplets and aerosols between the patients and doctors.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Disposable medical protective masks Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market is analyzed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market size of USD 74.72 Million in 2019. Asia Pacific region is estimated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. In East Asian countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China, people wear disposable masks in order to limit the airborne dust particles and diseases related to airborne created by air pollution. In Taiwan and Japan, disposable masks are popularly used in the flu season. It is done in order to show social responsibility and consideration for others as it offers protection against the diseases.

About the report:

The global disposable medical protective masks market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

