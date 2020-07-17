New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284880/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Industrial/Technical Cleaners Segment Corners a 20.7% Share in 2020
In the global Industrial/Technical Cleaners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 543-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting
Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
Recent Market Activity
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
High-Performance Products
Green Cleaning
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Sanitation
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies
Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene
Products Drive Widespread Adoption
Protection from Infectious Diseases
Enhance Investments in Brands
Support Modern Lifestyles
Improving Resource Usage Efficiency
Worker/Environmental Safety
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for
Market Growth
Fast Facts
Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector
Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector
Hazard Analysis
Cleaning
Disinfection
Cleaning Schedules
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Extend Significant Growth Potential
China and India: Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer
Lucrative Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
ALMADION International LLC (UAE)
Arrow Solutions (UK)
Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
Avmor (Canada)
Bebbington Industries (Canada)
Betco (USA)
Bio Productions (UK)
Buckeye International, Inc. (USA)
Charlotte Products Ltd. (USA)
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)
The ArmaKleen Company (USA)
Diversey (USA)
DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
DuBois Chemicals (USA)
Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
Essity AB (Sweden)
Guardian Chemicals, Inc. (Canada)
GOJO Industries, Inc. (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
iMEC Hygiene Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
Kyzen (USA)
Lion Corporation (Japan)
National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Orbio® Technologies (USA)
Ostrem Chemical Co. Ltd. (Canada)
PortionPac Chemical Corp. (USA)
Procter & Gamble (USA)
Reckitt Benckiser, Inc. (USA)
Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
State Industrial Products Corporation (USA)
Neutron Industries (USA)
Tersano, Inc. (Canada)
The Clorox Company (USA)
W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. (USA)
Zep, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and
Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products
Professional Hygiene Approaches
Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods
Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally-Responsible
Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products
Green Products Witness Immense Popularity
Sustainability: The Latest Buzzword
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive
Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning
Products
Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum
State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial
Cleaners Growth
Cleaning in Manufacturing Plants
Cleaning in Transport Industry
Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops
Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand
Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
Janitorial Cleaners: The Dominant Segment
Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and
Janitorial Market
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene
Market
Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for
I&I Cleaning Products
Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market
Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth
Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market
Demand
Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene
Performance
Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for I&I Cleaning
Products
Food & Drinks Processing Units
Meat and Poultry Industry
Beverage Industry
Retail Outlets
Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Laundry Agents (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Laundry Agents (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Laundry Agents (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 42: French Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 45: German Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Industrial and
Institutional Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spanish Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 54: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 57: Russian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 64: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020 to 2027
Table 71: Indian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial and
Institutional Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 80: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 86: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: Mexican Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market
in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Historic Marketby Product Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Iranian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Industrial and Institutional
Cleaning Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products
Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: African Industrial and Institutional Cleaning
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 393
