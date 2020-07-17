New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284880/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Industrial/Technical Cleaners Segment Corners a 20.7% Share in 2020

In the global Industrial/Technical Cleaners segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 543-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting

Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Recent Market Activity

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

High-Performance Products

Green Cleaning

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Sanitation

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene

Products Drive Widespread Adoption

Protection from Infectious Diseases

Enhance Investments in Brands

Support Modern Lifestyles

Improving Resource Usage Efficiency

Worker/Environmental Safety

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for

Market Growth

Fast Facts

Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector

Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector

Hazard Analysis

Cleaning

Disinfection

Cleaning Schedules

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Extend Significant Growth Potential

China and India: Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer

Lucrative Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

ALMADION International LLC (UAE)

Arrow Solutions (UK)

Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)

Avmor (Canada)

Bebbington Industries (Canada)

Betco (USA)

Bio Productions (UK)

Buckeye International, Inc. (USA)

Charlotte Products Ltd. (USA)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

The ArmaKleen Company (USA)

Diversey (USA)

DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)

DuBois Chemicals (USA)

Ecolab, Inc. (USA)

Ecolab G.K. (Japan)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Guardian Chemicals, Inc. (Canada)

GOJO Industries, Inc. (USA)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

iMEC Hygiene Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Kyzen (USA)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Orbio® Technologies (USA)

Ostrem Chemical Co. Ltd. (Canada)

PortionPac Chemical Corp. (USA)

Procter & Gamble (USA)

Reckitt Benckiser, Inc. (USA)

Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)

State Industrial Products Corporation (USA)

Neutron Industries (USA)

Tersano, Inc. (Canada)

The Clorox Company (USA)

W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. (USA)

Zep, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and

Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products

Professional Hygiene Approaches

Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods

Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally-Responsible

Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products

Green Products Witness Immense Popularity

Sustainability: The Latest Buzzword

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive

Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning

Products

Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum

State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial

Cleaners Growth

Cleaning in Manufacturing Plants

Cleaning in Transport Industry

Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand

Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

Janitorial Cleaners: The Dominant Segment

Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and

Janitorial Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene

Market

Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for

I&I Cleaning Products

Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market

Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth

Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market

Demand

Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene

Performance

Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for I&I Cleaning

Products

Food & Drinks Processing Units

Meat and Poultry Industry

Beverage Industry

Retail Outlets

Others



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents (Product Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Industrial/Technical Cleaners (Product Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type)

Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 15: Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners (Product Type)

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Laundry Agents (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Laundry Agents (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Laundry Agents (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 37: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 42: French Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 45: German Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Industrial and

Institutional Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 54: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 64: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 72: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial and

Institutional Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 80: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Marketby Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market

in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Historic Marketby Product Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Industrial and Institutional

Cleaning Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products

Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Industrial and Institutional Cleaning

Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 393

