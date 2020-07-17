New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397792/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Outdoor Furniture market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Outdoor Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.



Metal Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 491-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ace Hardware

Adams Manufacturing

Agio International Co.,

Barbeques Galore

Brown Jordan

Casual Living

Century Furniture

DEDON

Emu Group S.p.A.

Fischer Möbel GmbH

Forever Patio

Hartman

Heritage Home Group

Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

KETTAL Group

Royal Botania NV

The Home Depot Inc.

The Keter Group

Treasure Garden Inc.

Trex Company Inc.

Winston Furniture Co. Inc.

Yotrio Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth

Macro-Economic Indicators

Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial

Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market

Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Outdoor Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Hardware (USA)

Adams Manufacturing (USA)

Agio International Co. (USA)

Barbeques Galore (Australia)

Brown Jordan (USA)

Casual Living (USA)

Century Furniture (USA)

DEDON (Germany)

Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Fischer Möbel GmbH (Germany)

Forever Patio (USA)

Hartman (The Netherlands)

Heritage Home Group (USA)

Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)

KETTAL GROUP (Spain)

Royal Botania NV (Belgium)

The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)

The Keter Group (Israel)

Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)

Trex Company, Inc. (USA)

Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)

Yotrio Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture

Evolving Consumer Preferences

Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor

Furniture

Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor

Furniture

Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue

Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success

A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity

High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space

Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving

Outdoor Comfort

Online Purchases Gain Steam

Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the ?M-Commerce? Bandwagon

Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor

Furniture

Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the

Demand

Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence

Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable

Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence

Premium Products Take On a High Profile

Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners

Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please

Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam

Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture

Collectables

Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain

Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks

Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products

Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture

DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397792/?utm_source=GNW



