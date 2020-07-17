New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Outdoor Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397792/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Outdoor Furniture market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Outdoor Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.
Metal Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020
In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 491-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth
Macro-Economic Indicators
Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial
Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market
Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Outdoor Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ace Hardware (USA)
Adams Manufacturing (USA)
Agio International Co. (USA)
Barbeques Galore (Australia)
Brown Jordan (USA)
Casual Living (USA)
Century Furniture (USA)
DEDON (Germany)
Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy)
Fischer Möbel GmbH (Germany)
Forever Patio (USA)
Hartman (The Netherlands)
Heritage Home Group (USA)
Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA)
KETTAL GROUP (Spain)
Royal Botania NV (Belgium)
The Home Depot, Inc. (USA)
The Keter Group (Israel)
Treasure Garden Inc. (USA)
Trex Company, Inc. (USA)
Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA)
Yotrio Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture
Evolving Consumer Preferences
Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor
Furniture
Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue
Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success
A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity
High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space
Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving
Outdoor Comfort
Online Purchases Gain Steam
Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the ?M-Commerce? Bandwagon
Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor
Furniture
Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the
Demand
Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence
Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable
Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence
Premium Products Take On a High Profile
Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners
Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please
Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam
Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture
Collectables
Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain
Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks
Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products
Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture
DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Outdoor Furniture Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Outdoor Furniture Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wood (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wood (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wood (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plastic (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plastic (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plastic (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Metal (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Metal (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Metal (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Seating Sets (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Seating Sets (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Seating Sets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chairs (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Chairs (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chairs (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Tables (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Tables (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Tables (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Dining Sets (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Dining Sets (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Dining Sets (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Outdoor Furniture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Outdoor Furniture Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor
Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor
Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Outdoor Furniture Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Outdoor Furniture Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: European Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: European Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 86: French Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Outdoor Furniture Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Outdoor Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: German Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: German Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor
Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 122: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Outdoor Furniture Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 131: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Outdoor Furniture Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Outdoor Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material
Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Outdoor Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Outdoor Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 170: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 188: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share
in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Outdoor Furniture:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Outdoor Furniture Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 200: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Outdoor Furniture Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
