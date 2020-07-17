New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manganese Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092570/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.SiMn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach 17.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FeMn segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Manganese market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Manganese market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Refined FeMn Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020
In the global Refined FeMn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 329-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving
Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking
Recent Market Activity
Important Manganese Properties Summarized
Global Manganese Resources and Reserves
Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and
China Dominate
Manganese (Mn) Alloys Production
Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future
Maxtech Ventures to Develop Brazilian and Moroccan Manganese
Assets to Counter Supply Issues
Manganese: Price Dynamics
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism
Global Competitor Market Shares
Manganese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market
Growth for Manganese
Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries
Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries
Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance
Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages
Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-
Capacity Batteries
EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in
Select Countries
Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand
Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption
Manganese in Steelmaking
Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO
Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems
Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale
Applications
Price of Li-on Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for
Mass Adoption
Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers
Boost Market Demand
Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture
Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese
High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in
Battery Manufacture
Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline
Batteries
Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment
Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for
Manganese Oxide
Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth
Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic
Manganese Metal
Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market
Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market
Growth Potential
Medical Applications
Adequate Intake of Manganese
Role of Manganese in Wound Healing
Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases
Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity
Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive
Functioning
Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese
Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity
Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers
Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders
Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause
of Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
