New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manganese Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092570/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.SiMn, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach 17.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the FeMn segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.7% share of the global Manganese market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Manganese market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Refined FeMn Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Refined FeMn segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 1.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 329-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

African Rainbow Minerals Limited

Anglo American plc

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V.

Consolidated Minerals Limited

Eramet SA

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.

MaxTech Ventures Inc.

MOIL Limited

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.

Nippon Denko Company Ltd.

OM Holdings Limited

South32 Limited

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Limited

Vale S.A







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092570/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving

Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking

Recent Market Activity

Important Manganese Properties Summarized

Global Manganese Resources and Reserves

Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and

China Dominate

Manganese (Mn) Alloys Production

Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future

Maxtech Ventures to Develop Brazilian and Moroccan Manganese

Assets to Counter Supply Issues

Manganese: Price Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism

Global Competitor Market Shares

Manganese Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (South Africa)

Anglo American plc (UK)

Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa)

Compania Minera Autlan, S.A.B. De C.V. (Mexico)

ERACHEM Comilog Inc. (USA)

Eramet SA (France)

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK)

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia)

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

MaxTech Ventures Inc. (Canada)

Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

MOIL Limited (India)

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia)

Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan)

OM Holdings Limited (Singapore)

South32 Limited (Australia)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Tronox Limited (USA)

Vale S.A. (Brazil)

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market

Growth for Manganese

Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries

Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries

Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance

Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages

Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-

Capacity Batteries

EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in

Select Countries

Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand

Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption

Manganese in Steelmaking

Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO

Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems

Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale

Applications

Price of Li-on Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for

Mass Adoption

Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers

Boost Market Demand

Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture

Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese

High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in

Battery Manufacture

Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline

Batteries

Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for

Manganese Oxide

Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth

Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic

Manganese Metal

Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market

Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market

Growth Potential

Medical Applications

Adequate Intake of Manganese

Role of Manganese in Wound Healing

Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases

Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity

Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive

Functioning

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese

Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity

Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers

Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders

Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause

of Concern



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Manganese Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Manganese Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Manganese Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: SiMn (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: SiMn (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: SiMn (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: FeMn (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: FeMn (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: FeMn (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Refined FeMn (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Refined FeMn (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Refined FeMn (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Electrolytic Mn (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Electrolytic Mn (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electrolytic Mn (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Steel (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Steel (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Steel (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Batteries (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Batteries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Batteries (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Manganese Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Manganese Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Manganese Market in the United States by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Manganese Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Manganese Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 33: Manganese Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Manganese Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 36: Manganese Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Manganese Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Manganese Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Manganese Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Manganese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Manganese Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Manganese Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Manganese

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Manganese Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 45: Manganese Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Manganese Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Manganese Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Manganese Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Manganese in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Manganese Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Manganese Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Manganese Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Manganese Market Demand Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Manganese Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Manganese Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Manganese Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Manganese Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Manganese Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Manganese Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Manganese Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Manganese Historic Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Manganese Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Manganese Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Manganese Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Manganese Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Manganese Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Manganese Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Manganese Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Manganese Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Manganese Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Manganese Market Growth Prospects in Metric

Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Manganese Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Manganese Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Manganese in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Manganese Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Manganese Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Manganese: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Manganese Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Manganese Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Manganese in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Manganese Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Manganese Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Manganese Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 87: Manganese Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Manganese Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Manganese Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Manganese Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Manganese Market Estimates and Projections in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Manganese Market in Russia by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Manganese Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Manganese Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 96: Manganese Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Manganese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Manganese Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Manganese Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Manganese Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Manganese Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Manganese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Manganese Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Manganese Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Manganese Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Manganese Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Manganese Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Manganese Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Manganese Historic Market Review in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Manganese Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Manganese Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Manganese Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Manganese Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Manganese Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Manganese Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Manganese Historic Market Review by Product

Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 120: Manganese Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Manganese Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Manganese Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Manganese Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Manganese Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Manganese Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Manganese Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Manganese Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Manganese Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Manganese Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Manganese: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Manganese Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Manganese Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Manganese in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Manganese Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Manganese Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Manganese Market Trends by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 137: Manganese Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Manganese Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Manganese Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Manganese Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Manganese Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Manganese in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Manganese Market Review in Latin America in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Manganese Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Manganese Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Manganese Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Manganese Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Manganese Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Manganese Historic Market Scenario in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Manganese Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Manganese Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Manganese Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Manganese Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Manganese Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Manganese Historic Market Analysis in Metric

Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Manganese Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Manganese Market in Retrospect in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Manganese Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Manganese Market Estimates and

Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Manganese Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Manganese Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Manganese Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Manganese Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 168: Manganese Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Manganese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Manganese Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Manganese Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Manganese Historic Market by Product

Segment in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 174: Manganese Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Manganese Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Manganese Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Manganese Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Manganese: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Manganese Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Manganese Market Share Analysis by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Manganese

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Manganese Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 183: Manganese Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Manganese Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 185: Manganese Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Manganese Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Manganese Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Manganese Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Manganese Market Growth Prospects in

Metric Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Manganese Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Manganese Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Manganese in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Manganese Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Manganese Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Manganese Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Manganese Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Manganese Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Manganese Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Manganese Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Manganese Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Manganese Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Manganese Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Manganese Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Manganese Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Manganese Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Manganese Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Manganese Market Estimates and Projections

in Metric Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Manganese Market in Africa by Product Segment:

A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Manganese Market Share Breakdown by Product

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Manganese Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Manganese Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 213: Manganese Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 86

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001