Results reflect additional CECL-related reserve build of $93 million, or $0.23 per share driven by COVID-19 impact
Strong fee income, up 31% year over year driven by strength in fixed income
CET1 ratio of 9.3% improved 72 bps from first quarter 2020
Tangible book value per share of $9.99
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN or “First Horizon”) today reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders (“NIAC”) of $52 million, or $0.17 per share, up from $12 million and $0.04 per share in first quarter 2020. Adjusted NIAC, excluding certain notable items, was $64 million, or $0.20 per share, compared with $17 million and $0.05 per share in first quarter 2020.
“In this quarter of significant pandemic-related and broad-based economic challenges, we delivered solid results as we continued to work diligently to support clients, communities and our associates while prudently managing risk,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. “Our second quarter results reflect the benefit of our diversified business model with strong pre-provision net revenue growth led by robust fee income and a modest increase in net interest income.”
Jordan continued, “We completed our merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation on July first, creating one of the largest banks in the South. With $83 billion in assets on a combined basis, the organization has significant scale with expanded capabilities and geographic reach that position us well to continue to deliver enhanced value for all our constituents. I believe our strong balance sheet, the diversification of our portfolio, expense management, as well as the experience and commitment of the combined team will deliver significant shareholder value.”
During the quarter, First Horizon secured $2 billion in loans through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which provided aid to more than 300,000 employees of 15,000 customers.
**References to “Adjusted” results exclude notable items and are Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Where there is a reference to “Adjusted” results in a paragraph, all measures that follow these references are on the same basis. Additional information regarding the impact of notable items and Acquisitions on our results is described in this release. Please see the end of this release for important information on our use of Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as applicable, and their reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. References in this release to balance sheet items are on an average basis and loans exclude loans held for sale (“LHFS”) unless otherwise noted. References to net interest margin are on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis and all references to earnings per share represent fully diluted per common share. References to consolidated and/or commercial loans, loan growth, nonaccrual loans and allowance for loan losses include leases. The "Company" refers to First Horizon. Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. Select totals may not sum due to rounding.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
| Diluted EPS/
Adjusted EPS**
$0.17/ $0.20
| ROA/
Adjusted ROA**
0.48% / 0.57%
| ROCE/
Adjusted ROCE**
4.5%/5.5%
| ROTCE**/
Adjusted ROTCE**
6.7% / 8.3%
Consolidated Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
|2Q20 Changes vs.
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Consolidated
|Income Statement
|Net interest income
|$
|305,344
|$
|302,802
|$
|303,610
|1
|%
|1
|%
|Noninterest income
|206,269
|174,756
|157,993
|18
|%
|31
|%
|Total revenues
|511,613
|477,558
|461,603
|7
|%
|11
|%
|Provision /(Provision Credit) for loan losses
|110,000
|145,000
|13,000
|(24
|)
|%
|NM
|Noninterest expense
|332,168
|311,319
|300,394
|7
|%
|11
|%
|Income before income taxes
|69,445
|21,239
|148,209
|NM
|(53
|)
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|12,780
|4,767
|34,467
|NM
|(63
|)
|%
|Net income
|56,665
|16,472
|113,742
|NM
|(50
|)
|%
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|2,851
|2,852
|2,852
|*
|*
|Preferred stock dividends
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|*
|*
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|52,264
|$
|12,070
|$
|109,340
|NM
|(52
|)
|%
|PPNR (a)
|179,445
|166,239
|161,209
|8
|%
|11
|%
|NIM
|2.90
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.34
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|(13
|)
|%
|Diluted Shares
|312,936
|313,170
|315,786
|*
|(1
|)
|%
|Balance Sheet
|Average Loans
|$
|33,967,681
|$
|30,524,165
|$
|28,672,161
|11
|%
|18
|%
|Average Deposits
|37,526,495
|32,882,006
|31,963,544
|14
|%
|17
|%
|Average Assets
|47,934,074
|43,551,912
|41,243,007
|10
|%
|16
|%
|Average Common Equity
|4,672,507
|4,611,339
|4,478,106
|1
|%
|4
|%
|NM - Not meaningful
|* Amount is less than one percent.
|(a) This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") in the reconciliation to GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
Consolidated highlights for the second quarter:
Regional Banking Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
|2Q20 Changes vs.
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Regional Banking
|Net interest income
|$
|349,749
|$
|300,187
|$
|297,534
|17
|%
|18
|%
|Noninterest income
|79,312
|81,896
|81,565
|(3
|)
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|Total revenues
|429,061
|382,083
|379,099
|12
|%
|13
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|108,311
|145,441
|17,776
|(26
|)
|%
|NM
|Noninterest expense
|202,297
|211,034
|192,413
|(4
|)
|%
|5
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|118,453
|$
|25,608
|$
|168,910
|NM
|(30
|)
|%
|PPNR (a)
|$
|226,764
|$
|171,049
|$
|186,686
|33
|%
|21
|%
|Balance Sheet
|Average Loans
|$
|33,114,929
|$
|29,614,576
|$
|27,541,358
|12
|%
|20
|%
|Average Deposits
|33,792,347
|30,581,519
|29,955,819
|10
|%
|13
|%
|NM - Not meaningful
|(a) This non-GAAP measure is reconciled to pre-tax income ("PTI") in the reconciliation to GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
Regional Banking highlights include:
Fixed Income Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
|2Q20 Changes vs.
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Fixed Income
|Net interest income
|$
|13,545
|$
|10,914
|$
|6,171
|24
|%
|NM
|Noninterest income
|113,235
|95,723
|65,622
|18
|%
|73
|%
|Total revenues
|126,780
|106,637
|71,793
|19
|%
|77
|%
|Noninterest expense
|83,039
|81,063
|55,534
|2
|%
|50
|%
|Income before income taxes
|$
|43,741
|$
|25,574
|$
|16,259
|71
|%
|NM
|NM - Not meaningful
Fixed Income highlights include:
Capital and Liquidity Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
|2Q20 Changes vs.
|(Dollars in Millions)
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Capital and Liquidity Highlights
|Common dividends declared
|$
|46.8
|$
|46.7
|$
|43.7
|*
|7
|%
|Preferred dividends declared
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|*
|*
|Share repurchases
|—
|—
|50.2
|NM
|NM
|Capital Ratios (a)
|Common Equity Tier 1
|9.26
|%
|8.54
|%
|9.25
|%
|Tier 1
|10.69
|%
|9.52
|%
|10.24
|%
|Total Capital
|12.48
|%
|10.78
|%
|11.34
|%
|Leverage
|8.56
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.04
|%
|(a) Current quarter is an estimate.
|NM - Not meaningful
|* Amount is less than one percent.
Capital and Liquidity highlights include:
Asset Quality Highlights
Quarterly, Unaudited
|2Q20 Changes vs.
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Asset Quality Highlights
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|537,881
|$
|444,490
|$
|192,749
|21
|%
|NM
|Allowance / loans %
|1.64
|%
|1.33
|%
|0.65
|%
|Net Charge-offs
|$
|16,609
|$
|7,211
|$
|5,162
|NM
|NM
|Net charge-offs %
|0.20
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.07
|%
|Nonperforming Loans (a)
|$
|225,991
|$
|189,813
|$
|204,586
|19
|%
|10
|%
|NPL %
|0.69
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.69
|%
|30+ delinquencies
|$
|41,654
|$
|62,642
|$
|58,861
|(34
|)
|%
|(29
|)
|%
|30+ delinquencies %
|0.13
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.20
|%
|(a) Excludes loans held-for-sale.
|NM - Not meaningful
Asset Quality highlights include:
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Several financial measures in this release are non-GAAP, meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the U.S. The non-GAAP items presented in this release are adjusted net income available to common ("NIAC"), adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted return on average assets ("ROA"), adjusted return on average common equity (“ROCE”), return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE"), adjusted ROTCE, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), and adjusted PPNR. These profitability measures are reported to First Horizon’s management and directors through various internal reports. First Horizon’s management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the financial results of First Horizon and its business segments. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined by GAAP or codified in the federal banking regulations, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by First Horizon. First Horizon has reconciled each of these measures to a comparable GAAP measure below:
|FHN NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION
|Quarterly, Unaudited
|(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted Diluted EPS
|2Q20
|1Q20
|Net income available to common ("NIAC") (GAAP)
|a
|$
|52,264
|$
|12,070
|Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)
|$
|11,752
|$
|4,537
|Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP)
|b
|$
|64,016
|$
|16,607
|Diluted Shares (GAAP)
|c
|312,936
|313,170
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|a/c
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.04
|Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|b/c
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.05
|Adjusted Net Income ("NI") and Adjusted Return on Assets ("ROA")
|2Q20
|1Q20
|Net Income ("NI") (GAAP)
|$
|56,665
|$
|16,472
|Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)
|$
|11,752
|$
|4,537
|Adjusted NI (Non-GAAP)
|$
|68,417
|$
|21,009
|NI (annualized) (GAAP)
|d
|$
|227,905
|$
|66,250
|Adjusted NI (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
|e
|$
|275,172
|$
|84,498
|Average assets (GAAP)
|f
|$
|47,934,074
|$
|43,551,912
|ROA (GAAP)
|d/f
|0.48
|%
|0.15
|%
|Adjusted ROA (Non-GAAP)
|e/f
|0.57
|%
|0.19
|%
|Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity ("ROCE")/
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE")
|2Q20
|1Q20
|NIAC (GAAP)
|$
|52,264
|$
|12,070
|Plus Tax effected notable items (Non-GAAP) (a)
|$
|11,752
|$
|4,537
|Adjusted NIAC (Non-GAAP)
|$
|64,016
|$
|16,607
|NIAC (annualized) (GAAP)
|g
|$
|210,205
|$
|48,545
|Adjusted NIAC (annualized) (Non-GAAP)
|h
|$
|257,471
|$
|66,793
|Average Common Equity (GAAP)
|i
|$
|4,672,507
|$
|4,611,339
|Intangible Assets (GAAP) (b)
|$
|1,555,049
|$
|1,560,340
|Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
|j
|$
|3,117,458
|$
|3,050,999
|ROCE (GAAP)
|g/i
|4.50
|%
|1.05
|%
|Adjusted ROCE (Non-GAAP)
|h/i
|5.51
|%
|1.45
|%
|ROTCE (Non-GAAP)
|g/j
|6.74
|%
|1.59
|%
|Adjusted ROTCE (Non-GAAP)
|h/j
|8.26
|%
|2.19
|%
|Consolidated Pre-provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")/ Adjusted PPNR
|2Q20
|1Q20
|2Q19
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|305,344
|$
|302,802
|$
|303,610
|Plus: Noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|206,269
|$
|174,756
|$
|157,993
|Total revenues (GAAP)
|$
|511,613
|$
|477,558
|$
|461,603
|Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|332,168
|$
|311,319
|$
|300,394
|PPNR (Non-GAAP)
|$
|179,445
|$
|166,239
|$
|161,209
|Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (GAAP)
|$
|110,000
|$
|145,000
|$
|13,000
|Income before income taxes (pre-tax income ("PTI")) (GAAP)
|$
|69,445
|$
|21,239
|$
|148,209
|PPNR (Non-GAAP)
|$
|179,445
|$
|166,239
|$
|161,209
|Plus: Notable items (Non-GAAP) (c)
|$
|14,321
|$
|5,777
|$
|28,059
|Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP)
|$
|193,766
|$
|172,016
|$
|189,268
|Regional Banking PPNR
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|349,749
|$
|300,187
|$
|297,534
|Plus: Noninterest income (GAAP)
|$
|79,312
|$
|81,896
|$
|81,565
|Total revenues (GAAP)
|$
|429,061
|$
|382,083
|$
|379,099
|Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|202,297
|$
|211,034
|$
|192,413
|PPNR (Non-GAAP)
|$
|226,764
|$
|171,049
|$
|186,686
|Provision/(provision credit) for loan losses (GAAP)
|$
|108,311
|$
|145,441
|$
|17,776
|Income before income taxes (PTI) (GAAP)
|$
|118,453
|$
|25,608
|$
|168,910
(a) 2Q20 and 1Q20 include $14.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses largely associated with the merger of equals with IBERIABANK Corporation ("IBKC") and pending branch acquisition adjusted using an incremental tax rate of approximately 18 percent in 2Q20 and 21 percent in 1Q20.
(b) Includes goodwill and other intangible assets, net of amortization.
(c) 2Q20, 1Q20, and 2Q19 include $14.3 million, $5.8 million, and $8.6 million, respectively of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses; 2Q19 also includes $18.7 million of restructuring-related expenses, $9.1 million of rebranding-related expenses, and an $(8.3) million expense reversal related to the resolution of a legal matter.
Conference call
Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Central Time today to review earnings and performance trends. There will also be a live webcast accompanied by the slide presentation available in the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com. The call and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.
Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT today by dialing 888-317-6003 and entering access code 5406075. The number for international participants is 412-317-6061 and the access code is 5406075.
Participants can also listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation through the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com. A replay will be available from noon CT today until midnight CT on July 31. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. The access code is 10145732. The event also will be archived and available beginning today by midnight CT in the investor relations section of www.FirstHorizon.com.
Disclaimers and Other Information
This communication contains forward-looking statements involving significant risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Those factors include general economic and financial market conditions, including expectations of and actual timing and amount of interest rate movements including the slope of the yield curve, competition, ability to execute business plans, geopolitical developments, recent and future legislative and regulatory developments, inflation or deflation, market (particularly real estate market) and monetary fluctuations, natural disasters, customer, investor and regulatory responses to these conditions and items already mentioned in this press release, as well as critical accounting estimates and other factors described in First Horizon's annual report on Form 10-K and other recent filings with the SEC. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein or therein to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.
About First Horizon
First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates approximately 460 bank locations in 11 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.
