Pune, India, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nanobodies Market Size is estimated to be USD 91.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 628.5 million by 2028. Nanobodies also known as single-domain antibodies are a type of antibody fragment that consists of a single monomeric variable antibody domain. It contains unique structural and functional properties of naturally occurring heavy chain only antibodies. The nanobodies market is still in very nascent stages as there is only one product approved i.e. Caplacizumab. The product has been approved for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP). Many other products are currently under clinical trials for various indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, etc.

Progress of various nanobody products in clinical trials and their subsequent approval is expected to be a major driver for this market. However, products in clinical trials are also prone to failure. The failure of products in clinical trials will restrain the growth of the market.

Global Nanobodies Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the nanobodies market is segmented into mono-specific nanobodies and multi-specific nanobodies. The mono-specific nanobodies dominated the market in the base year 2020 with a share of 100%, as the currently approved product is a mono-specific nanobody. However, multi-specific nanobodies have the advantage that they can bind to two different antigens at the same time which make one of the promising product segments for research and development in recent times.

Global Nanobodies Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the market has been segment into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail Pharmacies dominated the market in the year 2020 and are expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Nanobodies Market, by Region:

Based on region, global nanobodies market segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of World. North America is dominating the global nanobodies market with a share of near about two third in 2020 and is expected remain largest till the forecast period. Besides to North America, both European regions capture a significant market share in the global nanobodies market. Both these regions have developed healthcare infrastructure, and favourable reimbursement policies which is the reason for their significant share in the market.

Some major findings of the global nanobodies market report include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis up to 25 countries

In-depth global nanobodies market analysis by product type, distribution channel, and regions with analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Major key market players profiles that are operating in global nanobodies market that include are Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., ABBVIE Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in last five years

Key impact factor analysis across the regions that includes clinical pipeline analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges that are prevailing in the global nanobodies market

Impact of COVID-19 on global nanobodies market

