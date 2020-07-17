New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frugal Medical Devices Innovations in Emerging Economies Democratizing Healthcare" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932068/?utm_source=GNW





This research service (RS) explains the role of frugal medical device innovations in democratizing healthcare by increasing the availability, accessibility, and quality of care at low cost. The research details the value propositions of the frugal medical devices to the patients, healthcare system, hospitals, clinics, and medical professionals.



The opportunities and challenges of frugal innovations are also explored in detail. The RS also covers some of the revolutionary frugal innovations in various segments of medical devices.



It also presents the various growth opportunities for the frugally innovating local and global companies. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the local and global firms to capitalize the opportunities and build a sustainable market in these countries. In addition to the above, this research service also offers insights on the intellectual property landscape and the key patents in the last five years.

