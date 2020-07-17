TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 17,497 ounces of gold in June 2020 bringing the total for the second quarter of 2020 to 48,228 ounces compared with 57,882 ounces in the second quarter of 2019. For the first half of 2020, the Company has produced a total of 104,475 ounces of gold compared with 118,483 ounces in the first half of last year. The second quarter and first half 2020 production results reflect the impact on the Company’s operations of the COVID-19 national quarantine in Colombia invoked on March 25, 2020 and which remains in effect. The Company is continuing to operate at both Segovia and Marmato and expects to update its 2020 annual production guidance when it reports its mid-year financial results in August.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s second quarter production results, said, “We are fortunate that we have been able to operate at both Segovia and Marmato in the midst of the COVID-19 situation during the second quarter of this year. It probably goes without saying, but COVID-19 has definitely changed how we do things. We have adapted our operating procedures to ensure our people remain healthy and safe and we have supported the communities in which we operate. At Segovia, we have been more successful in keeping our production levels in May and June closer to normal and expect we will continue to do so if conditions remain as they are now. At Marmato, it has been more challenging getting access to workers during the national quarantine. We are slowly seeing improvements and expect to make better progress in our operations and the execution of our mine optimization activities in the second half of the year. At June 30, 2020, after paying income tax instalments of approximately $32 million in the second quarter, Gran Colombia’s cash position stood at approximately US$73 million and Caldas Gold had a cash position of approximately US$14 million. Gold prices are positively impacting our revenues and both companies remain well financed to advance progress on their core business objectives during the COVID-19 situation.”

The Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,274 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in June 2020 with an average head grade of 14.5 g/t resulting in gold production of 16,062 ounces. This brought Segovia’s total production for the second quarter of 2020 to 44,377 ounces compared with 51,625 ounces in the second quarter of 2019, largely reflecting the lower gold production in the early stages of the national quarantine which limited Segovia’s access to its workers during the first half of April. During this period, the Company used its lower grade stockpile to complement the feed to the Maria Dama processing plant in lieu of higher grade material that normally would have been sourced from the Company mines. Head grades improved in May and June resulting in an average of 13.9 g/t for the second quarter of 2020 compared to an average of 16.8 g/t in the second quarter last year. For the first half of 2020, the Segovia Operations produced a total of 94,723 ounces of gold compared with 106,011 ounces in the first half last year. Overall, the Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,247 tpd in the first half of 2020 at an average head grade of 14.4 g/t compared with 1,143 tpd at an average head grade of 17.8 g/t in the first half last year.

At the Marmato Operations, which are owned by Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC), the plant processed an average of 682 tpd in June at an average grade of 2.5 g/t resulting in gold production of 1,435 ounces, up 18% from April and May as Caldas Gold started to see an increase in workers. This brought Marmato’s total gold production for the second quarter and first half of 2020 to 3,851 ounces and 9,752 ounces, respectively, compared with 6,257 ounces and 12,472 ounces, respectively, in the second quarter and first half of 2019.

