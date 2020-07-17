New York, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market, Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932067/?utm_source=GNW

It is also going through a period of major transformation, driven by technological advancements, upcoming business models, challenging market environments, and the addition of new value propositions by traditional market participants.



Mature FM markets, such as Europe and North America, will witness growth, driven by increasing IFM penetration within overall FM while relatively less-mature markets such as Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are also driven by rapidly expanding addressable markets and an increasing propensity to outsource FM functions. Multinational companies (MNCs) play a key role in driving IFM acceptance among the wider customer base in these emerging markets. The IFM market is also expected to face significant challenges to growth in the next two years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. However, cost considerations and the need for a single point of contact for outsourced FM could help further drive IFM penetration in the FM market, helping sustain reduced revenues during these challenging times. Emerging markets, however, are expected to place increasing emphasis on self-delivery of services by IFM providers, especially in technical FM services. This is expected to sustain M&A activity in this industry. The study provides an overview of key service lines within IFM, key drivers and restraints affecting the market during the forecast period till 2026, a breakdown of vertical end-user industries, and IFM penetration trends. Regional outlooks are also provided for the key regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World containing growth forecasts and subsegment analysis. Key growth opportunities for companies along with strategic imperatives for remaining competitive have been provided. Market shares for top competitors have been provided at the global level along with analysis. Competitive analysis is also present at the regional level.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001