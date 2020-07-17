Beverly Hills, California, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of Americans in dire need of an adventure, a vacation or an escape from the routine, finding alternative solutions to planning a summer getaway in light of the restrictions of COVID19 has become a hot topic;



Star actress and fashion icon Zoey Deutch recently embarked on a road trip bound that took her from the California coast through the national parks of Oregon and Utah with help from Outdoorsy, the largest RV and campervan rental company in the marketplace.



Sharing her journey with her impressive 2.4 million strong Instagram following, Deutch revealed a luxury experience in a brand-new, 19-foot 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter campervan provided by Outdoorsy as she and her friends drove up the coast, making stops in the Redwood Forest, Big Sur, and up to the Oregon coast. Following the guidelines of the social distancing mandate, the 25-year-old enjoyed a different take on vacation this summer as she made her home in Outdoorsy’s Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van that came complete with a queen sized bed, sink, microwave, refrigerator ventilation system and private shower.

Boasting impressive features like storage space as well as insulated/magnetic blackout curtains, full laminate counter tops, vinyl floors, USB outlets, LED recessed lighting and a built in roof rack for a viewing deck atop the vehicle, Zoey´s experience serves as a new benchmark for millennial mobility trends during times of widespread disruption. As the largest RV rentals and outdoor experience in the marketplace, Outdoorsy is completely revolutionizing the concept of outdoor travel, and people are loving it.

Available in over 4800 cities and 14 countries worldwide, Outdoorsy is quickly claiming it’s place as the new face of outdoor travel. By connecting a community of RV owners with renters, Outdoorsy RV Rentals offers a fleet of vehicles that vary from luxurious and spacious to vintage, charming Airstreams to post-worthy campervans that are decked out with every imaginable amenity. Start planning your next adventure by going to www.outdoorsy.com



