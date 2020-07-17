The TRAXX MS3 locomotive is the first locomotive to meet the new stringent Czech Electromagnetic Compatibility requirements



ČD Cargo ordered up to 50 TRAXX MS3 locomotives for freight and passenger transport – important milestone reached with first two entering commercial operation

BERLIN and PRAGUE, Czech Republic, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4800420-aaf4-40f6-a97b-f7be836f23b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acd6c652-aded-4541-8137-302525f0fffe

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation and ČD Cargo, a state-owned Czech railway operator, have taken an important step towards deploying BOMBARDIER TRAXX MS3 locomotives in the Czech Republic: the first two of these locomotives pulling freight trains started commercial trial operation on July 3, 2020.

“Using this modern locomotive in our fleet will enable us to offer our customers additional services, thanks to its increased power and efficiency,” said Ivan Bednárik, Chairman of the Board of Directors at ČD Cargo. “We are also proud to be the first ones to operate the TRAXX MS3 locomotive, the first locomotive to be fully compliant with the new Czech Electromagnetic Compatibility standard, which is one of the most stringent in Europe. This recently achieved authorization shows that our new locomotive is at the forefront of modern rail vehicles in Europe.”

“Our TRAXX 3 platform is our latest product development in the locomotives segment and it’s a very proud moment, not just for me, but for everyone at Bombardier to see the TRAXX MS3 locomotive enter in commercial operation. The vehicle addresses our customer’s need for a forward-looking product based on a proven platform: to date, more than 2,000 TRAXX locomotives are operating in 20 countries, covering a combined distance of 300 million kilometres per year,” said Tomáš Holý, Sales Representative Czech Republic and Slovakia, Bombardier Transportation.

ČD Cargo and Bombardier Transportation signed a contract for the delivery of up to 50 TRAXX MS3 locomotives with a first call-off order for 10 locomotives. ČD Cargo will use the locomotives for freight and passenger transport in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Austria, Poland and Hungary while extending the fleet’s operability to Slovenia and Croatia.

About ČD Cargo

ČD Cargo is one of the most important railway carriers in the European Union, transporting around 65 million tonnes of goods annually. It offers services not only at thousands of locations in the Czech Republic, but also has a license to operate trains in Austria, Germany, Poland and Slovakia. The ČD Cargo vehicle fleet represents almost 800 locomotives and more than 20,000 cars.

About Bombardier Transportation in the Czech Republic

Bombardier is the second largest rolling stock manufacturing company in the Czech Republic. It has around 1,300 employees in its Ceska Lipa manufacturing site, which is the key supplier of welded components for Bombardier’s regional and commuter trains, trams and metros. Bombardier’s products support rail and urban transport in the Czech Republic every day. Almost 50 TRAXX locomotives are in operation for several operators for whom Bombardier also provides service and maintenance. Furthermore, Prague Metro Line A and B are equipped with BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 350 mass transit train control solution.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .



Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier, TRAXX and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Bombardier Transportation

Media relations, Czech Republic

Maciej Kaczanowski

+48 501 39 40 13

ext.maciej.kaczanowski@rail.bombardier.com