Lompoc, CA, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DenMat Holdings, LLC (“DenMat”) has hired Karsten Klimmek, MDT as its new Director of Laboratory Operations. Effective July 13, 2020, Mr. Klimmek takes over leadership of the company’s dental laboratory focusing on high-end esthetic fixed restorations, implant services and clear orthodontic aligners.

“We are thrilled to have Karsten on the team,” says Robert Cartagena, Chief Operating Officer. “We conducted a thorough search and Karsten’s background and experience align perfectly with the leadership needs of our world class dental laboratory here in California. The combination of years of experience in all-ceramic esthetic restorations and his expertise in implants will help drive even more growth in the DenMat laboratory for years to come.”

Mr. Klimmek joins DenMat after a very successful 10-year period at MicroDental Laboratories, where he held numerous positions that included Team Leader - MAC Studio, Director of Operations and Director of Advanced Technology and Education. Karsten received his CDT in 1995 from the Albrecht-Dürer-School in Düsseldorf, Germany, and in 1998 received his Masters in Dental Technology and Bachelors of Science degree from the Institue of Dental Technology in Cologne. He is an LVI Global Fellow Technician, Misch Implant Institute graduate and an accredited member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

“DenMat has a long history of innovation, especially when it comes to dental technology and esthetics. I am excited to join this team and continue to build upon what is already an amazing laboratory,” says Mr. Klimmek.

As Director of Laboratory Operations, Karsten will report directly to Mr. Cartagena, and is responsible for the management of the lab’s entire workforce, as well as developing and implementing growth strategies as the company continues to expand the products and services offered.

“In addition to being a highly-skilled Master Technologist, Karsten has a thirst for learning and a passion for leading other technicians into new areas of development,” says David Casper, Chief Executive Officer. “This is exactly the type of leader our lab needs, as we have the most demanding dentist customers who trust us with their most complex restorative cases.”

About DenMat:



Since 1974, DenMat is a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals around the world. DenMat makes and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on the Central Coast of California. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and a Dental Laboratory. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Fluoridex®, Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL® soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite® curing lights and a full line of high-quality Hartzell® hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested thin veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

