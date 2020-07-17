Oslo, 17 July 2020



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Francisco Guillermo Vozza as new General Manager for the company, effective today.

Francisco Vozza’s professional background includes more than a decade in corporate strategy and innovation related positions in Equinor, the Norwegian oil, gas and energy company; and a business development role in Scatec Solar, a global leader that builds, owns and operates solar power plants across emerging markets.

Francisco Vozza is an Italian-Argentine citizen living in Norway, a graduate from California State University in Los Angeles, and he has an MBA from BI Norwegian School of Management.

Mr. Vozza replaces Pablo Creta, who will be pursuing other opportunities outside the company. Mr. Creta also held the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Interoil. The company expects to appoint a new CFO shortly.

Interoil wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Creta for his contribution to the company and wish him the best on his next endeavor.





Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.