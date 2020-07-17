Detroit, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, July 17, 2020 – In the wake of the ongoing heat wave sweeping across the Midwest and Michigan, DTE Energy is issuing guidance to its electric customers on how they can save money on their energy bills during this period of extreme heat.
Temperatures are expected to exceed 90-degrees this weekend in sections of Southeastern Michigan. So far this summer, Detroit has had three times as many 90-degree weather days than it experienced at this point last year. As the outdoor temperatures climb, so does the average customer’s energy use which often leads to an increase in their energy bills.
“Hot summer weather conditions along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are causing many of our residential customers to spend more time at home and increase their energy usage which will lead to higher bills,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we are asking our customers to take actions that will help them manage their energy costs.”
DTE Energy offers these tips to help customers save money on their energy bills and stay cool during hot weather periods:
DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com.
