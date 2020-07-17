REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperva, Inc. , the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to protect data and all paths to it, today announced it will host a live, complimentary webinar titled “ Cybersecurity in Healthcare and the Impact on Compliance .” Taking place on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT, the webinar will provide insights into how cyber threats to the healthcare industry are advancing amidst evolving concerns including regulatory compliance, connected devices, and COVID-19.

Healthcare organizations have always been a target for cyberattackers looking to get their hands on valuable protected health information (PHI). In recent years, a number of developments have made cybersecurity even more of a priority for healthcare providers. From this webinar, attendees will learn more about the following industry shifts, and how to best adapt for each to ensure their organizations are well-equipped:

Regulatory Compliance. Healthcare is one of the most highly-regulated industries in the world. Mandates—such as HIPAA in the U.S.—enforce strict data privacy laws to protect patient data which, if compromised, could potentially impact the patient directly. As a result, it is critical for healthcare providers to implement the right compliance strategies.

Transformation and Connected Devices. As an increasing amount of people rely on apps and connected devices to access healthcare data, the threat surface for attackers is rapidly expanding.

As an increasing amount of people rely on apps and connected devices to access healthcare data, the threat surface for attackers is rapidly expanding. COVID-19. During the COVID-19 crisis, healthcare providers in the U.S. and internationally have come under increased cyberattacks by threat actors attempting to steal intellectual property and cause disruption to the sector at the center of the crisis.

