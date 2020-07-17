SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.712 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $3.8 million or $0.23 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $3.6 million or $0.20 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $4.8 million or $0.28 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $6.0 million or $0.33 per share – diluted for the same period of 2019.

Significant Items for the second quarter of 2020:

  • $1.3 million provision for loan and lease losses.
  • $162.2 million in loans funded through June 30, 2020 under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) (594 loans).
  • Through June 30, 2020 approved 244 loan modifications for loans totaling $123.3 million.
  • Ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “We are proud of our company’s response to recent economic and medical challenges. During the second quarter we installed physical protections for employees and customers, assigned 50% of our employees to work remotely, extended 594 PPP loans totaling $162.2 million and deferred loan payments for 10% of our loan portfolio. Until these challenges abate, we remain committed to ongoing protection and support for our employees, customers and communities.”

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2020:

  • Net income of $3.8 million was an increase of $203 thousand (6%) from $3.6 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.23 per share – diluted was an increase of $0.03 (15%) from $0.20 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • 1.5 million shares of common stock repurchased between October of 2019 and April of 2020.
    • $1.3 million provision for loan and lease losses for the current quarter.
    • $840 thousand in non-recurring costs recorded during the same period a year ago associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants Holding Company in Sacramento (“Merchants”) and the name change of our subsidiary bank.
  • Net interest income increased $288 thousand (2%) to $13.8 million compared to $13.5 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin declined to 3.64% compared to 4.00% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.95% compared to 1.01% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity increased to 9.26% compared to 8.93% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.181 billion, an increase of $153 million (15%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.523 billion, an increase of $170 million (13%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.406 billion, an increase of $189 million (15%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.263 billion, an increase of $210 million (20%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $143.0 million, a decrease of $21.1 million (13%) compared to same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.1% compared to 65.9% during the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 65.9% for the second quarter of 2019 included $840 thousand in non-recurring acquisition and the name change costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 60.1%.
  • Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 totaled $6.7 million or 0.39% of total assets, a decrease of $6.8 million (51%) since June 30, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming assets results from one $10.9 million commercial real estate loan which was placed in nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2019 and sold in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $10.13 at June 30, 2020 compared to $9.22 at June 30, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $9.17 at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.29 at June 30, 2019.

Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Net income of $4.8 million was a decrease of $1.2 million (20%) from $6.0 million earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.28 per share – diluted was a decrease of $0.05 (15%) per share – diluted earned during the same period in prior year and reflects the impact of the following:
    • 1.5 million shares of common stock repurchased between October of 2019 and April of 2020.
    • $4.2 million provision for loan and lease losses for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs for the first quarter of 2020 associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a previously announced severance agreement.
    • $2.8 million in non-recurring costs recorded during six months ended June 30, 2019 associated with our January 31, 2019 acquisition of Merchants and the name change of our subsidiary bank.
  • Net interest income increased $270 thousand (1%) to $26.8 million compared to $26.5 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin declined to 3.74% compared to 3.97% for same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 0.62% compared to 0.83% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 5.65% compared to 7.59% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.107 billion, an increase of $96 million (10%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.438 billion, an increase of $93 million (7%) compared the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.325 billion, an increase of $105 million (9%) compared the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.180 billion, an increase of $125 million (12%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $145.1 million, a decrease of $20.7 million (12%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 63.1% compared to 71.7% for the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 63.1% for the first six months of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these costs was 59.2%.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 71.7% for the first six months of 2019 includes $2.8 million in non-recurring costs. The efficiency ratio excluding these non-recurring costs was 62.0%.
  • Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2020 totaled $6.7 million or 0.39% of total assets, an increase of $1.0 million (37% annualized) since December 31, 2019.
  • Book value per common share was $10.13 at June 30, 2020 compared to $9.62 at December 31, 2019.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $9.17 at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.71 at December 31, 2019.

Impact of COVID-19:

  • We have funded 594 loans totaling $162.2 million for the PPP through June 30, 2020. The growth in our assets resulting from the PPP has impacted our Tier 1 Leverage capital ratio as we have not utilized the liquidity available to us from the Federal Reserve’s PPP Liquidity Facility and its associated beneficial capital treatment. Substantially all of the loans were made to existing customers and were funded under the two year PPP loan program.
  • We have experienced significant increased deposit balances as all of the PPP loan funds were deposited into customer accounts at our bank and as a result of customer behavior that is focused on maintaining greater non-maturing deposit balances.
  • Organic loan growth has been slowed as we maintain credit underwriting discipline in light of the current economic environment.
  • At June 30, 2020 the Company’s goodwill was not impaired as supported by a review by an independent third party consultant.
  • At June 30, 2020, our workforce totaled 214 employees of which 114 are working remotely.
  • All of our branch offices remain open, although they are operating under a reduced schedule. Our pandemic response team is continuing to modify and enhance our workforce and customer protection as additional information or requirements are promulgated by the state of California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Bank of Commerce Holdings wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This news release includes statements by the Company, which describe management’s expectations and developments, which may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21B of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's public filings, factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, national and international economic conditions are less favorable than expected or have a more direct and pronounced effect on the Company than expected and adversely affect the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates and maintain the quality of its earning assets; (2) changes in interest rates reduce interest margins more than expected and negatively affect funding sources; (3) projected business increases following strategic expansion or opening or acquiring new banks and/or branches are lower than expected; (4) our concentration in lending tied to real estate exposes us to the adverse effects of material increases in interest rates, declines in the general economy, tightening credit markets or declines in real estate values; (5) competitive pressure among financial institutions increases significantly; (6) legislation or regulatory requirements or changes adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged; and (7) technological changes could expose us to new risks.

                     
TABLE 1 
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED 
(dollars in thousands except per share data) 
                     
  For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended 
Net income, average assets and June 30,   March 31, June 30,  
average shareholders' equity 2020  2019  2020 2020  2019 
Net income $3,847  $3,644  $916  $4,763  $5,950 
Average total assets $1,626,827  $1,450,725  $1,454,019  $1,540,423  $1,438,361 
Average total earning assets $1,523,157  $1,353,200  $1,353,098  $1,438,127  $1,345,177 
Average shareholders' equity $167,036  $163,598  $172,120  $169,578  $158,182 
                     
Selected performance ratios                    
Return on average assets  0.95%  1.01%  0.25%  0.62%  0.83%
Return on average equity  9.26%  8.93%  2.14%  5.65%  7.59%
Efficiency ratio  56.1%  65.9%  70.5%  63.1%  71.7%
                     
Share and per share amounts                    
Weighted average shares - basic (1)  16,660   18,134   17,695   17,178   17,816 
Weighted average shares - diluted (1)  16,689   18,194   17,747   17,217   17,878 
Earnings per share - basic $0.23  $0.20  $0.05  $0.28  $0.33 
Earnings per share - diluted $0.23  $0.20  $0.05  $0.28  $0.33 
                     
  At June 30,   At March 31,   
Share and per share amounts 2020  2019  2020      
Common shares outstanding (2)  16,739   18,214   16,796         
Book value per common share (2) $10.13  $9.22  $9.86         
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3) $9.17  $8.29  $8.89         
                     
Capital ratios (4)                   
Bank of Commerce Holdings                   
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  12.34%  12.56%  12.02%        
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.18%  13.41%  12.85%        
Total capital ratio  15.27%  15.35%  14.93%        
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.82%  11.08%  10.78%        
Tangible common equity ratio (5)  9.05%  10.59%  10.38%        
                     
Merchants Bank of Commerce                    
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio  13.72%  14.06%  13.66%        
Tier 1 capital ratio  13.72%  14.06%  13.66%        
Total capital ratio  14.97%  15.16%  14.91%        
Tier 1 leverage ratio  10.21%  11.61%  11.45%        
                     
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.


BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.712 billion, gross loans of $1.206 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $16 million, total deposits of $1.494 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $170 million.

                        
                        
TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At June 30,       At March 31,
   % of    % of  Change   % of
 2020  Total 2019  Total Amount % 2020  Total
Commercial$126,024  10% $152,303  15% $(26,279) (17)% $138,870  13%
PPP 162,189  13     0   162,189  100 %    0 
Real estate - construction and land development 41,371  3   37,685  4   3,686  10 %  34,394  3 
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 521,004  44   468,706  45   52,298  11 %  514,052  49 
Real estate - commercial owner occupied 215,799  18   210,711  21   5,088  2 %  217,319  21 
Real estate - residential - ITIN 31,083  3   35,162  3   (4,079) (12)%  31,998  3 
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 60,756  5   67,092  6   (6,336) (9)%  62,533  6 
Real estate - residential - equity lines 20,938  2   23,656  2   (2,718) (11)%  23,158  2 
Consumer and other 27,176  2   41,409  4   (14,233) (34)%  29,921  3 
Gross loans 1,206,340  100%  1,036,724  100%  169,616  16 %  1,052,245  100%
Deferred fees and costs (1,603)     2,005      (3,608)     2,129    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,204,737      1,038,729      166,008      1,054,374    
Allowance for loan and lease losses (16,089)     (12,445)     (3,644)     (15,067)   
Net loans$1,188,648     $1,026,284     $162,364     $1,039,307    
                        
Average loans during the quarter$1,180,915     $1,028,187     $152,728  15 % $1,033,689    
Average loans during the quarter (excluding PPP)$1,048,139     $1,028,187     $19,952  2 % $1,033,689    
Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.50 %    5.01 %    (0.51) (10)%  4.80 %  
Average yield on all loans during the quarter (excluding PPP) 4.76 %    5.01 %    (0.25) (5)%  4.80 %  
Average yield on all loans during the year to date 4.64 %    4.96 %    (0.32) (6)%  4.80 %  
Average yield on all loans during the year to date (excluding PPP) 4.78 %    4.96 %    (0.18) (4)%  4.80 %  

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.206 billion at June 30, 2020, compared with $1.037 billion and $1.052 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively, an increase of $170 million and $154 million, respectively.

The average yield on loans during the quarter was 4.50% compared to 5.01% and 4.80% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Yields in the current quarter were negatively impacted by PPP loans which averaged $132.8 million and yielded 2.46%.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $1.3 million, $1.5 million and $2.0 million at June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. We recorded $216 thousand, $163 thousand and $190 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively.

We have funded 594 PPP loans totaling $162.2 million through June 30, 2020. Substantially all of the loans were made to existing customers and the loan proceeds were initially deposited with our institution. At origination, loan fee income net of loan origination costs totaled $4.3 million and is being earned over the 24 month duration of the loans as a part of the loan yield. At June 30, 2020 $3.8 million remains to be earned in future quarters. The following tables provide additional information on the PPP loans by industry and by loan balance at June 30, 2020.

   
TABLE 3
PPP LOANS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
   
 At June 30, 2020
 Balance
Construction$ 64,242 
Healthcare and Social Assistance  17,530 
Professional, Scientific and Tech Services  12,155 
Accommodation and Food Services  10,328 
Admin, Support, Waste Management and Remediation Services  7,372 
Primary Metal Manufacturing  6,581 
Retail Trade  8,033 
Other  35,948 
Total$ 162,189 


        
        
TABLE 4
PPP LOANS BY LOAN SIZE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
        
 At June 30, 2020
 Balance Number Average Loan Size
$150,000 or less$ 20,256   381  $ 53 
$150,001 to $350,000  25,234   109    232 
$350,001 to $1,999,999  73,143   92    795 
$2,000,000 or greater  43,556   12    3,630 
Total$ 162,189   594  $ 273 


                         
                         
TABLE 5
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                         
  At June 30,        At March 31,
    % of    % of  Change   % of
  2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2020 Total
Cash and due from banks $29,630 7% $21,306 7% $8,324  39 % $21,127 6%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  126,132 29   19,319 6   106,813  553 %  22,813 7 
Total cash and cash equivalents  155,762 36   40,625 13   115,137  283 %  43,940 13 
                         
Investment securities:                        
U.S. government and agencies  33,195 8   44,837 14   (11,642) (26)%  36,043 11 
Obligations of state and political subdivisions  76,888 18   45,003 14   31,885  71 %  63,263 19 
Residential mortgage backed securities and
collateralized mortgage obligations		  137,120 30   168,085 50   (30,965) (18)%  160,439 50 
Corporate securities  1,000 0   2,978 1   (1,978) (66)%  2,983 1 
Commercial mortgage backed securities  16,329 4   24,868 8   (8,539) (34)%  17,428 5 
Other asset backed securities  15,668 4   48    15,620  32,542 %  4,921 1 
Total investment securities - AFS  280,200 64   285,819 87   (5,619) (2)%  285,077 87 
                         
Total cash, cash equivalents and
investment securities		 $435,962 100% $326,444 100% $109,518  34 % $329,017 100%
Average yield on interest-bearing due
from banks during the quarter		  0.12%    2.47%    (2.35)     1.31%  
Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - nominal  2.61%    2.86%    (0.25)     2.74%  
Average yield on investment securities
during the quarter - tax equivalent		  2.78%    2.98%    (0.20)     2.84%  

As of June 30, 2020, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $29.6 million and interest-bearing deposits of $126.1 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks.

Investment securities totaled $280.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $285.8 million and $285.1 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. During the second quarter of 2020, we continued to reposition a portion of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio to take advantage of longer durations and widening credit spreads on municipal securities. During the second quarter of 2020, we purchased securities with a par value of $32.4 million and weighted average yield of 2.13% (2.53% tax equivalent) and sold securities with a par value of $19.8 million and weighted average yield of 2.03%. The sales resulted in net realized gains of $140 thousand and $224 thousand for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019 were $269.7 million, $272.3 million and $289.4 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.61%, 2.74% and 2.86%, respectively.

At June 30, 2020, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $10.1 million compared with net unrealized gains of $3.4 million and $8.4 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The changes in net unrealized gains on the investment securities portfolio were due to changes in market interest rates and do not reflect changes in credit quality.

                        
                        
TABLE 6
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At June 30,        At March 31,
   % of    % of   Change   % of
 2020 Total 2019 Total Amount % 2020 Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing$ 521,751  35% $ 397,349  32% $ 124,402   31 % $ 419,315  34%
Demand - interest-bearing  287,198  19    238,175  19    49,023   21 %   231,276  19 
Money market  405,322  27    300,847  24    104,475   35 %   314,687  25 
Total demand  1,214,271  81    936,371  75    277,900   30 %   965,278  78 
                        
Savings  142,389  10    138,591  11    3,798   3 %   133,552  11 
Total non-maturing deposits  1,356,660  91    1,074,962  86    281,698   26 %   1,098,830  89 
                        
Certificates of deposit  137,647  9    160,556  14    (22,909) (14)%   143,557  11 
Total deposits$ 1,494,307  100% $ 1,235,518  100% $ 258,789   21 % $ 1,242,387  100%
                        

Total deposits at June 30, 2020, increased $259 million or 21% to $1.494 billion compared to June 30, 2019 and increased $252 million or 82% annualized compared to March 31, 2020. Total non-maturing deposits increased $281.7 million or 26% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $257.8 million or 94% annualized compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in non-maturing deposits from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020 was due to PPP loan program disbursements and changes in customer behavior which is placing greater emphasis on increasing non-maturing deposit balances. Certificates of deposit decreased $22.9 million or 14% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $5.9 million or 16% annualized compared to March 31, 2020. The decrease in certificates of deposits from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020 reflects our decision to reduce reliance on public deposits.

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

                                
                                
TABLE 7
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Interest-bearing deposits 0.43%  0.53%  0.56%  0.56%  0.54%  0.49%  0.45%  0.42%
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand 0.28%  0.35%  0.38%  0.38%  0.37%  0.34%  0.31%  0.29%
All interest-bearing liabilities 0.52%  0.65%  0.68%  0.68%  0.74%  0.67%  0.61%  0.64%
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand 0.34%  0.43%  0.46%  0.46%  0.52%  0.46%  0.42%  0.45%

Stock Repurchase Program

We previously announced a program to repurchase 1.5 million common shares. Between October of 2019 and April of 2020 all 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share.


INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

                     
                     
TABLE 8
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
 For The Three Months Ended
 June 30,  Change March 31, Change
 2020 2019 Amount % 2020 Amount %
Interest income$14,997 $15,127 $(130) (1)% $14,345 $652  5 %
Interest expense 1,214  1,632  (418) (26)%  1,359  (145) (11)%
Net interest income 13,783  13,495  288  2 %  12,986  797  6 %
Provision for loan
and lease losses		 1,300    1,300  100 %  2,850  (1,550) (54)%
Noninterest income 955  1,100  (145) (13)%  892  63  7 %
Noninterest expense 8,270  9,611  (1,341) (14)%  9,783  (1,513) (15)%
Income before provision
for income taxes		 5,168  4,984  184  4 %  1,245  3,923  315 %
Provision for income taxes 1,321  1,340  (19) (1)%  329  992  302 %
Net income$3,847 $3,644 $203  6 % $916 $2,931  320 %
                     
Earnings per share - basic$0.23 $0.20 $0.03  15 % $0.05 $0.18  360 %
Weighted average shares - basic 16,660  18,134  (1,474) (8)%  17,695  (1,035) (6)%
Earnings per share - diluted$0.23 $0.20 $0.03  15 % $0.05 $0.18  360 %
Weighted average shares - diluted 16,689  18,194  (1,505) (8)%  17,747  (1,058) (6)%
Dividends declared per
common share		$0.05 $0.05 $   % $0.05 $   %

Second Quarter of 2020 Compared With The Second Quarter of 2019

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $203 thousand compared to the second quarter of 2019. In the current quarter, net interest income was $288 thousand higher, noninterest expense was $1.3 million lower and income taxes were $19 thousand lower. These changes were partially offset by a provision for loan and lease losses that was $1.3 million higher and noninterest income that was $145 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $288 thousand compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $130 thousand or 1% to $15.0 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $377 thousand due to a $152.7 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by a 51 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio. Much of the 51 basis point decrease was caused by PPP loans which yielded only 2.46%. The yield on loans exclusive of PPP loans declined 25 basis points.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $309 thousand due to a $19.7 million decrease in average securities balances and a 24 basis point decrease in average yield on the securities portfolio.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $198 thousand due to a 235 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $36.9 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances.

Interest expense for the second quarter of 2020 decreased $418 thousand or 26% to $1.2 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $165 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $91.3 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $21.1 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points.
  • Interest expense on FHLB borrowings decreased $187 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $16.0 million in the current quarter compared to $30.0 million for the same period a year ago. The average rate paid on FHLB borrowings decreased 244 basis points.
  • Interest expense on other term debt decreased $17 thousand. During the second quarter of 2019, we completed the early repayment of our variable rate senior debt.
  • Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $49 thousand. The average rate paid on junior subordinated debentures decreased 190 basis points.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan loss charge-offs were $278 thousand for the current quarter compared to net loan recoveries of $203 thousand for the same period a year ago. As illustrated in Table 10 asset quality metrics are improved for the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the same period a year ago. We recognize the deteriorating credit environment due to the economic effects of COVID-19 and have made changes to our qualitative factors (Q-Factors) in calculating our ALLL. As a result we recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. There was no provision for loan and lease losses in the second quarter of 2019. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 10.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $145 thousand including an $88 thousand decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco dividends.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $1.3 million compared to the same period a year previous. Decreases in noninterest expense included the following items:

  • $697 thousand deferred loan origination cost benefit in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of loans originated under the PPP.
  • $840 thousand in non-recurring costs recorded during the second quarter of 2019 associated acquisition of Merchants and the name change of our subsidiary bank.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.1% for the second quarter of 2020. The ratio during the same period in 2019 was 65.9% (60.1% excluding $840 thousand of non-recurring costs).

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.2 million was an effective tax rate of 25.6%. The tax provision for the second quarter of the prior year was $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.0 million for an effective rate of 26.9%. The 2019 tax rate reflects the non-deductibility of certain acquisition-related expenses.

Second Quarter of 2020 Compared With The First Quarter of 2020

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $2.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, net interest income was $797 thousand higher, provision for loan and lease losses was $1.6 million lower, noninterest income was $63 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $1.5 million lower. These changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $ 992 thousand higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $797 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $652 thousand or 5% to $15.0 million.

  • Interest and fees on loans increased $886 thousand due to a $147.2 million increase in average loan balances partially offset by a 30 basis point decrease in the average yield on the loan portfolio. Much of the 30 basis point decrease was caused by PPP loans which yielded only 2.46%. The yield on loans exclusive of PPP loans declined only 4 basis points.
  • Interest on investment securities decreased $101 thousand due to a 12 basis point decrease in average yield on the investment portfolio and a $2.5 million decrease in average securities balances.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $133 thousand due to a 120 basis point decrease in the average yield on interest-bearing deposits due from banks partially offset by a $25.4 million increase in average balances.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $145 thousand or 11% to $1.2 million.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $121 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $89.3 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $4.3 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased by ten basis points.
  • Interest expense on FHLB borrowings increased to $5 thousand. Average FHLB borrowings were $16.0 million in the current quarter compared to $220 thousand in the prior quarter. During the second quarter, we took an advance under our FHLB line of credit for $10.0 million at 0% interest with $5.0 million due in 6 months and $5.0 million due in one year. The average rate paid on FHLB borrowings was 0.13% during the second quarter of 2020.
  • Interest expense on other term debt was unchanged at $184 thousand for both quarters.
  • Interest expense on other junior subordinated debentures decreased $29 thousand due to a 113 basis point decrease in the average rate paid.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Net loan charge-offs were $278 thousand in the current quarter compared to $14 thousand in the prior quarter. As illustrated in Table 10 total nonaccrual loans increased by $1.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020 when compared to the previous quarter. The increase was primarily due to one commercial real estate loan that was moved to nonaccrual status during the quarter. We recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million and $1.3 million for the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. A discussion of our provision is provided following Table 10.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 increased $63 thousand and was not concentrated in any one item.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreased $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter. Decreases in noninterest expense included:

  • $748 thousand deferred loan origination cost benefit as a result of loans originated under the PPP during the current quarter.
  • $700 thousand in non-recurring costs related to the termination of a technology management services contract in the prior quarter.
  • $414 thousand non-recurring costs related to a previously disclosed severance agreement in the prior quarter.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 56.1% for the second quarter of 2020 compared with 70.5% for the prior quarter (62.5% excluding $1.1 million in non-recurring costs.).

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, our income tax provision of $1.3 million on pre-tax income of $5.2 million was an effective tax rate of 25.6%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.20 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 8 presented earlier in this press release.

                            
                            
TABLE 9a
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                            
  For The Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2020
  Average    Yield / Average    Yield / Average    Yield /
  Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                           
Loans net of PPP (2) $ 1,048,139  $ 12,411   4.76 % $ 1,028,187  $ 12,847   5.01 % $ 1,033,689  $ 12,338   4.80 %
PPP loans   132,776    813   2.46 %   —   —  —%   —   —  —%
Taxable securities   211,195    1,329   2.53 %   249,907    1,733   2.78 %   237,405    1,582   2.68 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)   58,540    423   2.91 %   39,501    328   3.33 %   34,869    271   3.13 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		   72,507    21   0.12 %   35,605    219   2.47 %   47,135    154   1.31 %
Average interest-
earning assets		   1,523,157    14,997   3.96 %   1,353,200    15,127   4.48 %   1,353,098    14,345   4.26 %
Cash and due from banks   21,564          21,942          21,987       
Premises and equipment, net   15,428          15,819          15,753       
Goodwill   11,671          11,720          11,671       
Other intangible assets, net   4,508          5,275          4,701       
Other assets   50,499          42,769          46,809       
Average total assets $ 1,626,827        $ 1,450,725        $ 1,454,019       
                            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                           
Interest-bearing demand $ 261,907    85   0.13 % $ 238,840    129   0.22 % $ 233,375    100   0.17 %
Money market   365,368    317   0.35 %   296,326    380   0.51 %   307,587    403   0.53 %
Savings   138,500    95   0.28 %   139,307    123   0.35 %   135,504    118   0.35 %
Certificates of deposit   142,955    467   1.31 %   164,084    497   1.21 %   147,241    464   1.27 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   16,044    5   0.13 %   30,000    192   2.57 %   220    —  0.21 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,976    184   7.42 %   10,841    201   7.44 %   9,963    184   7.43 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		   10,310    61   2.38 %   10,310    110   4.28 %   10,310    90   3.51 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		   945,060    1,214   0.52 %   889,708    1,632   0.74 %   844,200    1,359   0.65 %
Noninterest-bearing demand   497,636          379,173          420,847       
Other liabilities   17,095          18,246          16,852       
Shareholders’ equity   167,036          163,598          172,120       
Average liabilities and
shareholders’ equity		 $ 1,626,827        $ 1,450,725        $ 1,454,019       
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)		    $ 13,783   3.64 %    $ 13,495   4.00 %    $ 12,986   3.86 %
                            
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $138 thousand, $91 thousand, and $257 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $476 thousand of fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.6 million, $13.7 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 and March 31, 2020 included $216 thousand, $190 thousand and $163 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 7, 7 and 6 basis points, respectively. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included $813 thousand in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $132.8 million for the quarter which decreased the net interest margin by11 basis points.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.


                   
                   
TABLE 9b
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                   
  For The Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
  Average    Yield / Average    Yield /
  Balance Interest(1) Rate (5) Balance Interest(1) Rate (5)
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans net of PPP (2) $ 1,040,914  $ 24,749   4.78 % $ 1,010,821  $ 24,878   4.96 %
PPP loans   66,388    813   2.46 %   —   —  —%
Taxable securities   224,300    2,911   2.61 %   251,479    3,497   2.80 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)   46,705    694   2.99 %   44,947    715   3.21 %
Interest-bearing deposits
in other banks		   59,820    175   0.59 %   37,930    464   2.47 %
Average interest-
earning assets		   1,438,127    29,342   4.10 %   1,345,177    29,554   4.43 %
Cash and due from banks   21,775          21,640       
Premises and equipment, net   15,591          15,203       
Goodwill   11,671          9,822       
Other intangible assets, net   4,604          4,625       
Other assets   48,655          41,894       
Average total assets $ 1,540,423        $ 1,438,361       
                   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 247,641    185   0.15 % $ 241,095    255   0.21 %
Money market   336,477    720   0.43 %   294,869    669   0.46 %
Savings   137,002    213   0.31 %   135,217    234   0.35 %
Certificates of deposit   145,098    931   1.29 %   165,764    987   1.20 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   8,132    5   0.12 %   19,448    247   2.56 %
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,970    368   7.42 %   11,859    440   7.48 %
Junior subordinated
debentures		   10,310    151   2.95 %   10,310    223   4.36 %
Average interest-
bearing liabilities		   894,630    2,573   0.58 %   878,562    3,055   0.70 %
Noninterest-bearing demand   459,241          383,766       
Other liabilities   16,974          17,851       
Shareholders’ equity   169,578          158,182       
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,540,423        $ 1,438,361       
Net interest income and
net interest margin (4)		    $ 26,769   3.74 %    $ 26,499   3.97 %
                   
(1) Interest income on loans includes deferred fees and costs of approximately $395 thousand and $272 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes $476 thousand of fee income for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
(2) Loans net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million and $11.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 included $379 thousand and $238 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by 7 and 4 basis points, respectively. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 included $813 thousand in interest and fee income from PPP loans with an average balance of $66.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 which decreased the net interest margin by 6 basis points.
(5) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively, and annualizing the result.


                    
                    
TABLE 10 
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED 
(dollars in thousands) 
                    
 For The Three Months Ended
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,  June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Beginning balance ALLL$15,067   $12,231   $12,285   $12,445   $12,242  
Provision for loan and lease losses 1,300    2,850              
Loans charged-off (356)   (169)   (174)   (319)   (659) 
Loan loss recoveries 78    155    120    159    862  
Ending balance ALLL$16,089   $15,067   $12,231   $12,285   $12,445  
                    
 At June 30,  At March 31, At December 31, At September 30,  At June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Nonaccrual loans:                   
Commercial$7   $39   $61   $139   $194  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied 1,062            10,099    10,690  
Real estate - commercial owner occupied 3,647    3,103    3,103          
Real estate - residential - ITIN 1,738    1,878    2,221    2,339    2,389  
Real estate - residential - 1-4 family mortgage 180    184    191    198    217  
Consumer and other 37    39    40    21    22  
Total nonaccrual loans 6,671    5,243    5,616    12,796    13,512  
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Commercial 592    592    595    629    1,092  
Real estate - commercial non-owner occupied                 791  
Real estate - residential - ITIN 3,642    3,891    3,957    4,072    4,300  
Real estate - residential - equity lines 221    226    231    236    242  
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans 4,455    4,709    4,783    4,937    6,425  
                    
All other accruing impaired loans                   
                    
Total impaired loans$11,126   $9,952   $10,399   $17,733   $19,937  
                    
Gross loans outstanding at period end$1,206,340   $1,052,245   $1,032,903   $1,033,082   $1,036,724  
                    
Impaired loans to gross loans 0.92 %  0.95 %  1.01 %  1.72 %  1.92 %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.55 %  0.50 %  0.54 %  1.24 %  1.30 %
                    
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:             
Gross loans 1.33 %  1.43 %  1.18 %  1.19 %  1.20 %
Nonaccrual loans 241.18 %  287.37 %  217.79 %  96.01 %  92.10 %
Impaired loans 144.61 %  151.40 %  117.62 %  69.28 %  62.42 %


                    
                    
TABLE 11 
ALLOWANCE, RESERVE AND DISCOUNT - UNAUDITED 
(dollars in thousands) 
                    
 At June 30,  At March 31, At December 31, At September 30,  At June 30,
 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
ALLL$ 16,089   $ 15,067   $ 12,231   $ 12,285   $ 12,445  
Reserve for unfunded commitments  800     695     695     695     695  
Discount on acquired loans (1)  1,293     1,509     1,672     1,860     2,053  
Total allowance, reserve and discount$ 18,182   $ 17,271   $ 14,598   $ 14,840   $ 15,193  
                    
Gross loans$ 1,206,340   $ 1,052,245   $ 1,032,903   $ 1,033,082   $ 1,036,724  
PPP loans  162,189     —    —    —    — 
Total gross loans net of PPP loans$ 1,044,151   $ 1,052,245   $ 1,032,903   $ 1,033,082   $ 1,036,724  
                    
Total allowance, reserve and discount as a percentage of
total gross loans net of PPP loans		 1.74%  1.64%  1.41%  1.44%  1.47%
(1) Discount on acquired loans includes fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants in January of 2019.

COVID‐19 Loan Analysis

During the second quarter of 2020, we worked to proactively monitor our loan portfolio by contacting many of our borrowers to evaluate the impact of the pandemic on them, their businesses and the underlying collateral for our loans. For borrowers who received a loan payment deferral we are working with the borrowers to evaluate the potential for further deterioration of credit quality at the end of the deferral period.

We evaluated our commercial loan and commercial real estate loan portfolios (86% of gross loans excluding PPP loans) to identify those loans in industries that are most at risk or where other information indicates the borrower may be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. The following table presents loans by industry that are most at risk or where other information indicates the loan or borrower may be highly impacted by COVID-19 and the related loan modifications. The table below includes $10.1 million and $22.4 million of SBA 7(a) (generally 75% guaranteed) loans in the high risk and low to moderate risk categories, respectively.

                        
                        
TABLE 12
COVID-19 LOAN ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At June 30, 2020
 Individually Analyzed Loans With a COVID-19 Risk Of       Loan Modifications
      Low and            Low and
 High Moderate PPP Total High Moderate
 # Amount Amount Amount Amount # Amount # Amount
CRE and C&I                       
Industries highly impacted by COVID-19:                       
Retail trade 13  $ 13,716  $ 25,555  $ 8,033  $ 47,304   4  $ 3,838   6  $ 4,156 
Health care and social assistance 47    14,650    12,305    17,530    44,485   14    7,281   8    4,741 
Hotels, motels and bed-and-breakfast inns 17    34,790    —   1,402    36,192   12    29,466   —   —
Other services 7    6,438    18,492    2,874    27,804   3    4,972   5    2,737 
Restaurants, bars and caterers 20    10,951    —   6,370    17,321   10    7,587   —   —
Educational services 3    6,796    —   2,693    9,489   —   —  —   —
Arts, entertainment and recreation 21    4,362    —   4,573    8,935   11    2,989   —   —
Other industries 23    18,853    733,732    118,714    871,299   11    12,698   43    37,801 
Residential, Consumer and All Other not individually analyzed —   —   143,511    —   143,511   —   —  117    5,007 
Total151 $ 110,556  $ 933,595  $ 162,189  $ 1,206,340  65 $ 68,831  179 $ 54,442 

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, are not indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).

At June 30, 2020, our review of the adequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) focused on our Q-Factor for “changes in the volume and severity of past due loans and other similar conditions”. We considered concentrations of credit in industries that are more likely to be significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19. We evaluated our C&I portfolio by NAICS code and our CRE portfolio for concentrations of tenants and businesses in higher risk industries or for loans with higher LTVs. We also completed analyses on individual borrowers who may be higher risk. After completing this work, we significantly increased our Q-Factor for “changes in the volume and severity of past due loans and other similar conditions”. Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor discussed above necessitated an ALLL of $16.1 million at June 30, 2020, an increase of 32% compared to our ALLL of $12.2 million at December 31, 2019. A provision for loan and lease losses of $1.3 million was recorded during the current quarter compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter. There was no provision for loan and lease loss during the same quarter a year ago. Our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.33% as of June 30, 2020 compared to 1.20% as of June 30, 2019 and 1.43% as of March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans our ALLL as a percentage of gross loans was 1.54% as of June 30, 2020.

Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at June 30, 2020. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At June 30, 2020, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $11.1 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $270 thousand compared to impaired loans of $19.9 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $727 thousand at June 30, 2019 and impaired loans of $10.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand at March 31, 2020. The increase in impaired loans during the current quarter was due to one commercial real estate loan for $1.1 million which was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2020.

                     
                     
TABLE 13
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  At June 30,  At March 31, At December 31, At September 30,  At June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Nonaccrual $ 2,194   $ 1,611   $ 1,680   $ 1,746   $ 1,828  
Accruing   4,455     4,709     4,783     4,937     6,425  
Total troubled debt restructurings $ 6,649   $ 6,320   $ 6,463   $ 6,683   $ 8,253  
                     
Troubled debt restructurings as a percentage of total gross loans  0.55%  0.60%  0.63%  0.65%  0.80%

There was one new troubled debt restructuring of a $654 thousand commercial real estate loan during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The borrower was impacted by COVID-19 but the loan did not qualify under the new troubled debt restructuring guidance issued by the financial institution regulators or under the CARES act.  As of June 30, 2020, we had 97 restructured loans that qualified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 95 were performing according to their restructured terms.

Troubled Debt Restructuring Guidance

Financial institution regulators and the CARES Act have changed the treatment of short term loan modifications for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The change provides that modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers under certain circumstances, should not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

We have responded to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the CARES Act and regulatory guidance to grant short term COVID-19 related loan modifications. Deferral periods are either 3 or 6 months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19. The following table presents approved loan modification requests at June 30, 2020, only one of which meet the definition of a troubled debt restructuring. For the loans that were modified, 26 borrowers also received a PPP loan through our SBA department. The table also includes 59 consumer loan modifications on loans totaling $525 thousand and 51 residential real estate loan modifications totaling $3.5 million which are serviced by third parties as part of our purchased loan portfolios.

               
               
TABLE 14
COVID-19 LOAN MODIFICATIONS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
               
 At June 30, 2020
   Commercial Residential      
 Commercial Real Estate Real Estate Consumer Total
Approved$ 14,033  $ 102,061  $ 6,623  $ 556  $ 123,273 
Total$ 14,033  $ 102,061  $ 6,623  $ 556  $ 123,273 
               
Number of contracts approved  44    81    58    61    244 
Total  44    81    58    61    244 

The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.

                     
                     
TABLE 15
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                     
  At June 30,  At March 31, At December 31, At September 30,  At June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Total nonaccrual loans $ 6,671   $ 5,243   $ 5,616   $ 12,796   $ 13,512  
90 days past due and still accruing   —    2     —    —    — 
Total nonperforming loans   6,671     5,245     5,616     12,796     13,512  
                     
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   8     8     35     58     — 
Total nonperforming assets $ 6,679   $ 5,253   $ 5,651   $ 12,854   $ 13,512  
                     
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.55%  0.50%  0.54%  1.24%  1.30%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.39%  0.36%  0.38%  0.87%  0.94%

The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of June 30, 2020.

                         
                         
TABLE 16
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPAYMENT - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                         
 At June 30, 2020
                 Years 6      
                 Through Beyond    
  Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total
Rate Index:                        
Fixed $ 54,472  $ 216,930  $ 68,744  $ 39,618  $ 32,010  $ 177,452  $ 30,599  $ 619,825 
Variable:                        
Prime   80,588    6,026    7,379    7,416    8,321    1,264    —   110,994 
5 Year Treasury   28,754    68,980    87,110    65,206    86,679    50,943    —   387,672 
7 Year Treasury   643    3,221    4,798    5,661    365    13,648    —   28,336 
1 Year LIBOR   22,373    —   —   —   —   —   —   22,373 
Other Indexes   4,821    1,569    1,156    550    9,682    10,390    698    28,866 
Nonaccrual   1,645    557    545    523    499    2,085    817    6,671 
Total $ 193,296  $ 297,283  $ 169,732  $ 118,974  $ 137,556  $ 255,782  $ 32,114  $ 1,204,737 

For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.

          
          
TABLE 17
LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
          
  At June 30, 2020
  Loans At Loans Above   
  Floor Rate Floor Rate Total
Variable rate loans with floors:         
Prime $ 58,041  $ 5,532  $ 63,573 
5 year Treasury   309,033    48,569    357,602 
7 Year Treasury   28,336    —   28,336 
1 Year LIBOR   —   734    734 
Other Indexes   15,137    1,274    16,411 
  $ 410,547  $ 56,109    466,656 
          
Variable rate loans without floors:         
Prime         47,421 
5 year Treasury         30,070 
1 Year LIBOR         21,639 
Other Indexes         12,455 
          111,585 
Total variable rate loans       $ 578,241 
          


                
                
TABLE 18
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 At June 30,  Change At March 31,
  2020  2019  $ % 2020 
Assets:               
Cash and due from banks $29,630  $21,306  $8,324  39 % $21,127 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  126,132   19,319   106,813  553 %  22,813 
Total cash and cash equivalents  155,762   40,625   115,137  283 %  43,940 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value  280,200   285,819   (5,619) (2)%  285,077 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs  1,204,737   1,038,729   166,008  16 %  1,054,374 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (16,089)  (12,445)  (3,644) (29)%  (15,067)
Net loans  1,188,648   1,026,284   162,364  16 %  1,039,307 
Premises and equipment, net  15,466   15,836   (370) (2)%  15,452 
Other real estate owned  8      8   %  8 
Life insurance  23,968   23,449   519  2 %  23,824 
Deferred tax asset, net  2,645   4,791   (2,146) (45)%  3,149 
Goodwill  11,671   11,708   (37)  %  11,671 
Other intangible assets, net  4,426   5,192   (766) (15)%  4,618 
Other assets  29,102   28,282   820  3 %  28,834 
Total assets $1,711,896  $1,441,986  $269,910  19 % $1,455,880 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $521,751  $397,349  $124,402  31 % $419,315 
Demand - interest-bearing  287,198   238,175   49,023  21 %  231,276 
Money market  405,322   300,847   104,475  35 %  314,687 
Savings  142,389   138,591   3,798  3 %  133,552 
Certificates of deposit  137,647   160,556   (22,909) (14)%  143,557 
Total deposits  1,494,307   1,235,518   258,789  21 %  1,242,387 
Term debt:               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings  10,000      10,000  100 %  10,000 
Other borrowings  10,000   10,000      %  10,000 
Unamortized debt issuance costs  (19)  (67)  48  72 %  (31)
Net term debt  19,981   9,933   10,048  101 %  19,969 
Junior subordinated debentures  10,310   10,310      %  10,310 
Other liabilities  17,743   18,372   (629) (3)%  17,556 
Total liabilities  1,542,341   1,274,133   268,208  21 %  1,290,222 
Shareholders' equity:               
Common stock  58,749   72,087   (13,338) (19)%  59,067 
Retained earnings  103,658   93,363   10,295  11 %  100,644 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  7,148   2,403   4,745  197 %  5,947 
Total shareholders' equity  169,555   167,853   1,702  1 %  165,658 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,711,896  $1,441,986  $269,910  19 % $1,455,880 
Total interest-earning assets $1,600,922  $1,340,456  $260,466  19 % $1,353,822 
Shares outstanding  16,739   18,214   (1,475) (8)%  16,796 
Book value per share (1) $10.13  $9.22  $0.91  10 % $9.86 
Tangible book value per share (1) $9.17  $8.29  $0.88  11 % $8.89 
      9          
(1)  Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.


                      
                      
TABLE 19
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended
  June 30,  Change March 31, June 30,
  2020 2019 $ % 2020  2020  2019
Interest income:                     
Interest and fees on loans $13,224 $12,847 $377  3 % $12,338  $25,562  $24,878
Interest on taxable securities  1,329  1,733  (404) (23)%  1,582   2,911   3,497
Interest on tax-exempt securities  423  328  95  29 %  271   694   715
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks  21  219  (198) (90)%  154   175   464
Total interest income  14,997  15,127  (130) (1)%  14,345   29,342   29,554
Interest expense:                     
Interest on demand deposits  85  129  (44) (34)%  100   185   255
Interest on money market  317  380  (63) (17)%  403   720   669
Interest on savings  95  123  (28) (23)%  118   213   234
Interest on certificates of deposit  467  497  (30) (6)%  464   931   987
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco borrowings		  5  192  (187) (97)%     5   247
Interest on other borrowings  184  201  (17) (8)%  184   368   440
Interest on junior subordinated debentures  61  110  (49) (45)%  90   151   223
Total interest expense  1,214  1,632  (418) (26)%  1,359   2,573   3,055
Net interest income  13,783  13,495  288  2 %  12,986   26,769   26,499
Provision for loan and lease losses  1,300    1,300  100 %  2,850   4,150   
Net interest income after provision
for loan and lease losses		  12,483  13,495  (1,012) (7)%  10,136   22,619   26,499
Noninterest income:                     
Service charges on deposit accounts  152  187  (35) (19)%  169   321   355
ATM and point of sale fees  263  318  (55) (17)%  268   531   583
Payroll and benefit processing fees  143  157  (14) (9)%  170   313   328
Life insurance  148  155  (7) (5)%  123   271   284
Gain on investment securities, net  140  33  107  324 %  84   224   125
Federal Home Loan Bank of
San Francisco dividends		  36  124  (88) (71)%  130   166   245
Gain (loss) on sale of OREO    18  (18) (100)%  (23)  (23)  41
Other income (loss)  73  108  (35) (32)%  (29)  44   196
Total noninterest income  955  1,100  (145) (13)%  892   1,847   2,157


                      
                      
TABLE 19 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                      
  For The Three Months Ended For The Six Months Ended
  June 30,  Change March 31, June 30,
  2020 2019 $ % 2020 2020 2019
Noninterest expense:                     
Salaries and related benefits  4,965  5,146  (181) (4)%  5,887  10,852  10,875
Premises and equipment  826  928  (102) (11)%  854  1,680  1,903
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
insurance premium		  90  95  (5) (5)%  36  126  195
Data processing  585  638  (53) (8)%  531  1,116  1,214
Professional services  469  535  (66) (12)%  334  803  838
Telecommunications  156  180  (24) (13)%  171  327  353
Acquisition and merger    376  (376) (100)%      2,306
Other expenses  1,179  1,713  (534) (31)%  1,970  3,149  2,850
Total noninterest expense  8,270  9,611  (1,341) (14)%  9,783  18,053  20,534
Income before provision for income taxes  5,168  4,984  184  4 %  1,245  6,413  8,122
Provision for income taxes  1,321  1,340  (19) (1)%  329  1,650  2,172
Net income $3,847 $3,644 $203  6 % $916 $4,763 $5,950
                      
Earnings per share - basic $0.23 $0.20 $0.03  15 % $0.05 $0.28 $0.33
Weighted average shares - basic  16,660  18,134  (1,474) (8)%  17,695  17,178  17,816
Earnings per share - diluted $0.23 $0.20 $0.03  15 % $0.05 $0.28 $0.33
Weighted average shares - diluted  16,689  18,194  (1,505) (8)%  17,747  17,217  17,878


                
                
TABLE 20
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
                
  For The Three Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,  June 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Earning assets:               
Loans $ 1,180,915  $ 1,033,689  $ 1,031,702  $ 1,029,534  $ 1,028,187 
Taxable securities   211,195    237,405    245,487    238,601    249,907 
Tax-exempt securities   58,540    34,869    32,158    32,974    39,501 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   72,507    47,135    81,099    58,897    35,605 
Total earning assets   1,523,157    1,353,098    1,390,446    1,360,006    1,353,200 
                
Cash and due from banks   21,564    21,987    24,083    23,822    21,942 
Premises and equipment, net   15,428    15,753    16,049    15,922    15,819 
Goodwill   11,671    11,671    11,671    11,686    11,720 
Other intangible assets, net   4,508    4,701    4,890    5,083    5,275 
Other assets   50,499    46,809    45,504    45,925    42,769 
Total assets $ 1,626,827  $ 1,454,019  $ 1,492,643  $ 1,462,444  $ 1,450,725 
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 497,636  $ 420,847  $ 428,420  $ 405,853  $ 379,173 
Demand - interest-bearing   261,907    233,375    244,276    243,553    238,840 
Money market   365,368    307,587    318,127    309,188    296,326 
Savings   138,500    135,504    138,155    138,296    139,307 
Certificates of deposit   142,955    147,241    153,223    157,620    164,084 
Total deposits   1,406,366    1,244,554    1,282,201    1,254,510    1,217,730 
                
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   16,044    220    —   —   30,000 
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,976    9,963    9,952    9,942    10,841 
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310 
Other liabilities   17,095    16,852    17,795    18,074    18,246 
Total liabilities   1,459,791    1,281,899    1,320,258    1,292,836    1,287,127 
                
Shareholders' equity   167,036    172,120    172,385    169,608    163,598 
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,626,827  $ 1,454,019  $ 1,492,643  $ 1,462,444  $ 1,450,725 


                
                
TABLE 21
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
                
 For the Six Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  June 30,  June 30,  December 31, December 31, December 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2018 2017
Earning assets:              
Loans $ 1,107,302  $ 1,010,821  $ 1,020,801  $ 915,360   $ 818,119 
Taxable securities   224,300    251,479    246,723    207,407    165,333 
Tax-exempt securities   46,705    44,947    38,706    50,330    74,231 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   59,820    37,930    54,095    47,038    66,872 
Total earning assets   1,438,127    1,345,177    1,360,325    1,220,135    1,124,555 
                
Cash and due from banks   21,775    21,640    22,806    20,468    18,301 
Premises and equipment, net   15,591    15,203    15,598    13,952    15,567 
Goodwill   11,671    9,822    10,758    665    665 
Other intangible assets, net   4,604    4,625    4,807    1,252    1,471 
Other assets   48,655    41,894    43,818    32,369    37,692 
Total assets $ 1,540,423  $ 1,438,361  $ 1,458,112  $ 1,288,841  $ 1,198,251 
                
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:               
Demand - noninterest-bearing $ 459,241  $ 383,766  $ 400,588  $ 332,197   $ 289,735 
Demand - interest-bearing   247,641    241,095    242,516    238,328    209,792 
Money market   336,477    294,869    304,340    250,685    224,913 
Savings   137,002    135,217    136,733    109,025    111,376 
Certificates of deposit   145,098    165,764    160,550    168,183    205,648 
Total deposits   1,325,459    1,220,711    1,244,727    1,098,418    1,041,464 
                
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco borrowings   8,132    19,448    9,644    22,466    302 
Other borrowings net of unamortized debt issuance costs   9,970    11,859    10,895    15,143    17,981 
Junior subordinated debentures   10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310    10,310 
Other liabilities   16,974    17,851    17,894    12,286    12,293 
Total liabilities   1,370,845    1,280,179    1,293,470    1,158,623    1,082,350 
                
Shareholders' equity   169,578    158,182    164,642    130,218    115,901 
Liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 1,540,423  $ 1,438,361  $ 1,458,112  $ 1,288,841  $ 1,198,251 


About Bank of Commerce Holdings

Bank of Commerce Holdings is a bank holding company headquartered in Sacramento, California and is the parent company for Merchants Bank of Commerce. The Bank is an FDIC-insured California banking corporation providing community banking and financial services in northern California from Sacramento to Yreka along the Interstate 5 corridor. The Bank was incorporated as a California banking corporation on November 25, 1981 and opened for business on October 22, 1982. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and trades under the symbol “BOCH”.

Contact Information:

Randall S. Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5800

James A. Sundquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone Direct (916) 677-5825

Andrea M. Newburn, Vice President and Senior Administrative Officer / Corporate Secretary
Telephone Direct (530) 722-3959