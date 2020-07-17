Pune, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic warfare market is anticipated to gain momentum from the ever-increasing technological advancements and the rising adoption of cyber EW worldwide. Cyber EW helps in refining the offensive and defensive purposes. It is capable of covering a wide range of cyberspace and the electromagnetic environment. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Electronic Warfare Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Domain (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, and Electronic Support), By Equipment (Jammers, Antennas, Radar Warning Receiver, Anti-radiation Missiles, Directed Energy Weapons, and Others), By Platform (Air-based, Sea-based, Land-based), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the electronic warfare market size was USD 26.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 29.46 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a complete halt. Even though some of the manufacturing companies have resumed their operations, certain norms, such as social distancing and low workforce are to be followed mandatorily. The pandemic has also affected the supply chains and business confidence severely.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the current market trends?

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

Which segment is set to dominate the market?

How are the companies trying to generate sales of EW to compete in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Integration of UAVs & Electronic Warfare Systems to Spur Growth

Over the past few years, the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the military forces across the globe has surged. It occurred because of the monitoring, imagery mapping, and surveillance of combat operations. The integration of surveillance data and imagery with EW can provide more information about the situational awareness. It is a major factor that is set to contribute to the electronic warfare market growth in the coming years. Several prominent companies and ruling bodies are investing huge sums in the exploitation of this relationship between the EW and the UAVs. However, EE systems are very expensive. Hence, the developing countries prefer conventional systems. It may hinder the market growth.

Segment-

Electronic Support Segment to Lead Owing to Rising Demand for ISR from Defense Sector

In terms of domain, the market is segregated into electronic support, electronic protection, and electronic attack. Out of these, the electronic support segment is expected to exhibit the largest electronic warfare market share in the coming years and remain in the leading position. This growth is attributable to the high demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) techniques and equipment from the defense sector worldwide.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Numerous Industry Giants to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, North America held USD 9.28 billion in terms of revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising terrorism, as well as political and territorial disputes occurring in this region. In addition to that, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is set to invest approximately USD 25.8 billion in the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) in the coming years. Also, it is planning to spend around USD 27.8 billion to procure electronic warfare systems. It would also propel the market growth in this region.

Europe, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position stoked by the presence of major companies, such as Saab AB, BAE Systems, and Thales Group in this region. Also, the rising investments in the development and procurement of electronic warfare systems would augment growth. Asia Pacific would exhibit rapid growth backed by the need to enhance the warfighting capabilities of the defense forces in the developing countries, such as India and China.





Competitive Landscape-

Renowned Companies Focus on Receiving New Contracts from the Defense Forces

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies worldwide. Amongst them, Lockheed Martin Corporation is in the top position on account of its persistent research and development activities to unveil state-of-the-art products in the market. Nowadays, several companies are focusing on bagging new contracts from government agencies to deliver their in-house products.





List of the Top Players Profiled in Electronic Warfare Market Research Report are:



Lockheed Martin Corporation Overview

BAE Systems

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The Boeing Company

Thales Group

Leonardo SPA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Cobham PLC



Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Lockheed Martin Corporation received a new contract from the U.S. Navy. It is worth USD 43 million. It would help the company to upgrade the E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.





: Lockheed Martin Corporation received a new contract from the U.S. Navy. It is worth USD 43 million. It would help the company to upgrade the E-2D AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM) system of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye. January 2019 : The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR) provided a five-year contract worth USD 898 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support.





: The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SPAWAR) provided a five-year contract worth USD 898 million to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) for Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support. April 2019: The U.S. Navy awarded a new contract to Harris Corporation to manufacture and provide Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers. These are meant for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants.





