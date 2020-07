Foresight 4 VCT plc

Director Share Transfer

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc (“the Company”) announces Raymond Abbott, Chairman of the Company, has today transferred a total of 17,837 shares into his SIPP. Mr Abbott’s beneficial holding has not changed as a result of this transfer.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181