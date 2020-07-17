LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) , a leader in digital content licensing, announced that over a dozen movies from the Company’s vast distribution library are included in this week’s launch of NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. The service is home to thousands of hours of premium content, including curated channels.



Additionally, Cinedigm will be rolling out over 250 Films and TV series episodes on Peacock during the next months.

“We are very pleased to be among the select launch partners on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Cinedigm Entertainment Group. “Our partnership with Peacock crosses various parts of Cinedigm’s businesses, including content licensing and streaming channels, and we are excited to help build the service into a leading platform in a growing industry.”

Cinedigm announced yesterday that three of their free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics and So…Real, were also included in Peacock’s launch.

